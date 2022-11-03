Jocelyn Alo's pro softball career will continue in a familiar place: Oklahoma City

Jocelyn Alo is coming home.

The University of Oklahoma softball legend has a three-year agreement to play for the Oklahoma City Spark, a new franchise in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch League announced on Wednesday.

Alo played for the WPF’s Smash It Sports Vipers during last year’s exhibition season. She hit .373 with three home runs.

“Becoming a member of the Oklahoma City Spark is a dream come true for me,” Alo said in a statement. “Oklahoma is all I have known the past five years and it has become my second home.

“I know in my heart that this is a move that will forever benefit me and women’s sports in general. I’m so excited to be a part of this franchise and am ready to put on that Spark jersey.”

The WPF’s first official season will begin next June.

The Spark will be coached by Amber Flores, a former All-American at OU. She’s also currently the head coach at Seminole State Junior College.

The WPF’s commissioner is Lauren Chamberlain, who was college softball’s all-time home run leader until being surpassed by Alo last season.