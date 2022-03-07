Jocelyn Alo's home run chase becoming 'frustrating' process as teams pitch around Sooners slugger

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo was a huge Barry Bonds fan while growing up in Hawaii.

During Bonds’ record march to records for most home runs both in a career and in a single season, the former major leaguer saw his fair share of walks. Teams didn’t want to throw him a pitch he could deposit over the fence.

Alo — just one home run away from becoming the NCAA’s career softball home run leader — is now getting the Bonds treatment.

During Monday’s 9-1, five-inning win over Minnesota, the Sooners’ slugger made three plate appearances. She saw 13 pitches, only one strike, resulting in three walks.

The one swing she took — a hefty cut at a rise ball — drew a big gasp from a home-opening crowd of 1,341 fans watching during a blustery day.

She has now walked 13 times in the past six games as it appears no one wants to allow the historic hit.

“It’s frustrating because a hitter wants to hit,” OU coach Patty Gasso said after her No. 1 team improved to 16-0. “She’s doing what she needs to do for the team. But there’s frustration because she’s wanted to swing for a while.”

Alo’s first-inning walk on four pitches paid off when she was plated on Taylon Snow’s infield hit to make it 1-0. OU starter Jordy Bahl (7-0) gave up a second-inning run after Elle Jensen hit an RBI single to tie the contest.

After Rylie Boone’s RBI triple down the line made it 2-1 in the second, Alo was intentionally walked on her next plate appearance. Again, the Sooners made the strategy backfire when Jana Johns followed with a two-run double to make it 4-1.

Alo only saw one good pitch — missing on a rise ball — before getting another free pass in the third inning.

While the super senior is chasing a home run record, she won’t chase bad pitches.

“She took one big hack today that made everybody go ‘whoa.’ I don’t really say anything. I just keep it real light with her,” Gasso said. “She’s not going to let you make her chase or help get her out. She’s not going to do that. She’s not that desperate.

“She’s not chasing and she’s not pressing. Someone’s going to pitch to her and she’s going to be ready to hit.”

Boone, an Owasso High School graduate, drew a bases-loaded walk in the third to make it 5-1 and was followed by Tiare Jennings’ two-run single to make it 7-1.

Grace Lyons clinched the run-rule victory with a two-RBI double to right-center to make it 9-1.

It was the Sooners’ first action since completing the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic on Feb. 27 in California.

“I felt really good about what I saw today,” Gasso said. “And it wasn’t very easy to see maybe from someone else’s eye. But with it being cold and just things not working the way that you want, I was really proud of them to have some timely hitting, good at-bats, good defense.”

Alo remains paired with former OU great Lauren Chamberlain atop the NCAA career home run list at 95. She’ll have a chance to set the mark in front of family and friends in her home state of Hawaii later this week.

The Sooners will play four games in Hawaii, beginning with a 7:30 p.m. contest against Baylor on Thursday.

“You all know what the big question is. And that is, is she even going to get a chance to have that opportunity? And that’s where the frustration comes in,” Gasso said.

“And she gets it. It’s going to help us win games. Right? But I think it’s gotten there like, who’s going to be the team that gives it up … we’re just waiting patiently for when she gets a pitch. That’s all we can do.’

OKLAHOMA 9, MINNESOTA 1 (5)

Minnesota;010;00;–;1;4;1

Oklahoma;133;2x;–;9;8;0

Pease, Leavitt (4) and Kinch; Bahl, May (3) and Hansen, Nugent (4). W: Bahl (7-0). L: Pease (5-4).

