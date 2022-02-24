Jocelyn Alo's biggest fans — her family — have cheered every swing of Oklahoma slugger's bat

“It was almost like she wanted to do it in front of all of her family. She was on fire.”

The Alo family have kind of became celebrities themselves. When they were in the Houston airport last weekend, an OU fan asked to take pictures with Levi Alo and his mother Nita Petrie.

Next month, Alo will have a homecoming when Oklahoma plays four games in Hawaii.

“It means the world,” Levi Alo said. “Coach Patty had promised her that she would (schedule those games). And then coming out of the COVID year and last year, Coach Patty told me she didn’t know if they could do it budget-wise. And after the year that she had and the team had, she said they could do it.

“To me, just for kids from our small neighborhood, to be able to see another kid who walked the streets and hallways that you walked be able to make it on the big stage, maybe it can inspire the next kid to be good.”

Family likely will take over Palm Springs this weekend. There will be some in the stands and others behind the outfield fence prepared to track down a record-setting home run softball.