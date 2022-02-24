Jocelyn Alo's biggest fans — her family — have cheered every swing of Oklahoma slugger's bat

Jocelyn Alo pointed her index finger sky-high after tying the NCAA career home run record on Sunday morning.
A broadcaster mistakenly described the Oklahoma slugger announcing one more homer was needed to break the career mark. Alo actually was pointing at her family in the stands.
“I definitely wouldn’t be here without them,” Alo said this week. “They really mean a lot to me.”
On Friday, Alo will have opportunities to break former OU star Lauren Chamberlain’s record of 95 home runs. The Sooners will face Cal State Fullerton at 2:30 p.m. and Long Beach State at 5 during the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Palm Springs, California.
Levi Alo, her father, will join many family members watching the chance that history could be made. Well, given Alo’s success at the plate this season — seven home runs in 30 at bats — it is very probable that history will be made.
“Every time she comes up, I just think she can hit it out,” Levi Alo said.
It’s a feeling that the father has felt since his daughter was hitting home runs while playing baseball against boys as an eight-year-old in Hawaii.
“She was the best hitter, boy or girl,” Levi Alo said. “She could hit it harder than anybody and farther than anybody. We won the coach-pitch championship and Jocy was hitting in the three spot. It was fun.
“She went on to play softball and she was just killing it there. Right before the boys moved up to the big diamond — about 12 or 13 — she was the best hitter in the state, in my opinion. No one hit it better, harder and more consistently than she did.”
When Alo began her career at Oklahoma, the Alo family began making routine trips to Norman, a big physical and financial commitment.
The strong support hasn’t been lost on OU coach Patty Gasso.
“It’s an honor, really, to watch the family just really be into every pitch,” Gasso said. “The amount of money and commitment that they’ve made to follow us and follow her career. Her father is at every game. Her grandmother is at every game. They’re just living out of their suitcases to enjoy this last hurrah of their daughter.”
Alo hit five home runs last weekend to immediately threaten Chamberlain’s record. Gasso said the swing looked the same, but her trot around the bases was different. Everything was happening quickly, the OU coach said. For Sunday’s game, a GoPro camera was used in the dugout to chronicle every swing.
“And she had her dad and her grandmother and a ton of cousins and family members — I mean a ton of them — (at the game) and they were holding the flag from Hawaii. It was just a really, really awesome moment to see,” Gasso said.
“It was almost like she wanted to do it in front of all of her family. She was on fire.”
The Alo family have kind of became celebrities themselves. When they were in the Houston airport last weekend, an OU fan asked to take pictures with Levi Alo and his mother Nita Petrie.
Next month, Alo will have a homecoming when Oklahoma plays four games in Hawaii.
“It means the world,” Levi Alo said. “Coach Patty had promised her that she would (schedule those games). And then coming out of the COVID year and last year, Coach Patty told me she didn’t know if they could do it budget-wise. And after the year that she had and the team had, she said they could do it.
“To me, just for kids from our small neighborhood, to be able to see another kid who walked the streets and hallways that you walked be able to make it on the big stage, maybe it can inspire the next kid to be good.”
Family likely will take over Palm Springs this weekend. There will be some in the stands and others behind the outfield fence prepared to track down a record-setting home run softball.
Gasso and Levi Alo said they may have to buy the ball from someone to get the souvenir. They were only half-kidding.
Levi Alo is excited about his daughter’s career. He’s watched his daughter develop into a mature player and adult in Norman.
“You can see that she’s definitely grown up in the past four years,” he said. “I used to expect her to come home during the summers. But right after her sophomore year, she’s been doing her own thing. She’s grown so fast.”