Jocelyn Alo used Hawaiian meal to help new OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel feel at home: ''Poly kids just eating food'

“We had dinner not too long ago,” she said. “I made some Hawaiian cuisine at my house. And it was really nice just to welcome him to Norman in the right way. I think he’s going to be super good for us.”

She also invited new defensive lineman Jonah Laulu, a transfer from the University of Hawaii who is originally from Las Vegas, to the meal.

What was on the menu?

“I made chicken katsu curry. I feel like it’s a big Hawaii thing. I was going to make potato salad but I was too lazy,” she said with a smile. “So we just had it with rice, chicken katsu and curry. It was good.”

“So a bunch of Poly kids just eating food.”

It’s been a quick-binding friendship that can make life even more fun when you are thousands of miles from home.

Alo let Gabriel know if he needed anything to let her know.

“I’m definitely very excited for him. And I know that he’ll get the kind of recognition that he deserves here,” Also said.

“I’m very, very excited to see another Hawaii kid in a Sooners uniform.”

