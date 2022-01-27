Jocelyn Alo used Hawaiian meal to help new OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel feel at home: ''Poly kids just eating food'

Seeing a familiar face sometimes can ease the transition into a new home.
When new Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced he was going to play football for the Sooners, Jocelyn Alo immediately reached out to her Hawaiian counterpart.
Alo, last year’s USA Softball collegiate player of the year, wanted to make sure Gabriel felt welcome at OU.
The friendship began when Alo sent Gabriel a direct message via Twitter after noticing that he was on campus.
“And then when he committed here, I was like, ‘let’s freakin’ go,’” she said during a Thursday Zoom call with reporters. “This was so exciting.”
The two are faces of their respective programs.
Alo, who is from Hauula, Hawaii, has hit 88 home runs during her Oklahoma career, which is just shy of former OU slugger Lauren Chamberlain’s NCAA record of 95.
Gabriel, of Mililani, Hawaii, appears to be in place to become OU’s next starting quarterback. He threw for 8,037 yards and 70 touchdowns for the Knights in his first three seasons before entering the transfer portal.
Only 30 miles separate the two OU student-athletes' hometowns. Alo also played softball against Gabriel’s cousin while growing up and would see him at the field.
“We had dinner not too long ago,” she said. “I made some Hawaiian cuisine at my house. And it was really nice just to welcome him to Norman in the right way. I think he’s going to be super good for us.”
She also invited new defensive lineman Jonah Laulu, a transfer from the University of Hawaii who is originally from Las Vegas, to the meal.
What was on the menu?
“I made chicken katsu curry. I feel like it’s a big Hawaii thing. I was going to make potato salad but I was too lazy,” she said with a smile. “So we just had it with rice, chicken katsu and curry. It was good.”
“So a bunch of Poly kids just eating food.”
It’s been a quick-binding friendship that can make life even more fun when you are thousands of miles from home.
Alo let Gabriel know if he needed anything to let her know.
“I’m definitely very excited for him. And I know that he’ll get the kind of recognition that he deserves here,” Also said.
“I’m very, very excited to see another Hawaii kid in a Sooners uniform.”