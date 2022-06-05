Jocelyn Alo enjoying one final ride with younger OU players like Jayda Coleman and Tiare Jennings

OKLAHOMA CITY — Jocelyn Alo’s prolific college career was awarded extra innings with sophomores Jayda Coleman and Tiare Jennings.

COVID-19 allowed an additional season of eligibility to many student-athletes including Alo, who is considered a “super senior.”

The trio has helped the Sooners reach Monday’s 11 a.m. contest against UCLA with a trip to the Women’s College World Series best-of-3 championship series rewarded to the winner.

OU (56-2) would have to be beaten twice by the Bruins to be eliminated from the NCAA Tournament field.

Alo won a national championship in 2021 with Coleman and Jennings. She craves another in her final season.

“Seeing these two just thrive in this environment is fun to watch. I've been around it now for a long time and have watched it on TV for a long time,” Alo said. “I don't think you'll come across … any kind of player like these two. I'm just excited for how young they are and excited to see where they're going to go.

“I’m definitely blessed that I got another year with them just due to COVID. I just remember talking about it with Tiare, like, I can't wait to play with you that one year. Thankful that I got two.”

Alo has valuable experience in the WCWS which the younger players can delve into. During her five seasons, she’s won a national championship, played in a championship series (2019 against UCLA) and has a career 13-7 record heading into Monday’s contest.

The slugger from Hawaii credits her former OU teammates for the success and also wants to be a bridge to the next generation of stars wearing crimson-and-cream.

“I've been here for four years, so I got to learn from the best. They pass it on for me,” Alo said. “I got to watch Shay Knighten thrive in these moments. Sydney Romero, Caleigh Clifton, (Falepolima) Aviu that whole senior class. Even players like Lea Wodach and Kelsey Arnold. I definitely learned from them how to just not make the moment too big, but just to enjoy the game for what it is.

“With it being my last year, just trying to leave it all out on the field, just make my mark.”

Alo isn’t the only one soaking in this Oklahoma City trip.

Coleman is celebrating every moment she spends with Alo, who will go down as one of the sport’s top players.

“I've been watching her since I was a junior in high school, watching her breaking big records and stuff. Just trusting her,” Coleman said. “She communicates with us so much. Being able to chip at her brain, get all the information we can from her before she leaves, it's a good thing. I love playing next to her.”

OU has rarely trailed this season, but after facing a 1-0 deficit in the WCWS opener against Northwestern, Gasso began to talk to her team during the third inning.

Alo took over the talk, using her style and leadership, to rally her teammates.

“As you can see, she's very, very confident. That's what confidence looks like and what it sounds like because she is not afraid to say how good she is,” Gasso said. “I'm just so proud of her because she is not allowing the outside to get in. Our focus this week is on winning a championship, and she is doing a very good job of allowing all of the players to get in her ear.

“She'll speak to what we're dealing with, how we need to deal with it properly. But that is where our focus is and where her focus is, not how many home runs I can hit, look at my numbers, it's let's walk away with the notes, fight for another one, do everything we can to get another one.

“The team is really responding to her.”

