Jim Gasso, who has been named the head softball coach at Mid-America Christian University, which is located in Oklahoma City.

The husband of Oklahoma Sooners softball coach Patty Gasso has worked with college/high school athletes for past 40 years.

After OU won the 2000 national championship, he became a community leader with an emphasis of working with kids.

“I’m 100 million percent indebted to him for sacrificing his career for me. But he’s such a good teacher. I’m just so happy that he’s still working with young people. He’s great,” Patty Gasso said.