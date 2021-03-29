Jeremiah Criddell ready for his "grown-man move" to Oklahoma to pay dividends in 2021

Oklahoma’s Jeremiah Criddell recently drew high praise from defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.
Grinch said perhaps no player, during his coaching career, had made as significant year one-to-year two improvement jump.
The third-year sophomore is getting looks at the nickel spot, which has been vacated following Brendan Radley-Hiles’ transfer to Washington.
What was Criddell’s mindset last off-season, especially when there was no spring drills and basically everyone was on their own because of COVID?
“I feel like that jump really just came from trusting exactly what (Grinch) was saying, trusting his coaching points, putting my head down and working,” Criddell said during a Monday Zoom call with reporters. “Fighting through adversity, fighting through feelings, basically. His biggest thing is facts over feelings, facts trump feelings. Becoming a grown man and becoming a premier D-1 football athlete, I feel like you've gotta be able to get past your feelings and past what things look like, and just keep working, keep on putting your head down and working, and get 1% better every day.”
Criddell has 13 career tackles, including a dozen during the 2020 season. He played in all 11 games and started the regular-season finale against Baylor.
Grinch is excited about this 15-practice session. He wants to see even more improvement.
"That’s the challenge to him. I think he’s had a really good off-season from a physical standpoint, athletic standpoint, those numbers continue to increase. From a mental aptitude standpoint, he understands the defense and understands the things he’s being asked to do,” Grinch said. “There’s no reason he can’t make that jump. That’s the challenge to me as his position coach and obviously, for him, individually to do those things.”
Criddell, who is from Santa Ana (California) Mater Dei High School, was a member of the 2019 signing class.
After limited action in his first two seasons, did he battle discouragement?
“When I committed, I told myself that this is a grown-man move, moving all the way across the country, coming out here to Oklahoma,” Criddell said. “I told myself that everything's not gonna be glitz and glamour. Everything's not gonna be pretty and I'm gonna have to work for everything I get. I'm just gonna have to earn it. I'm gonna have to come here every single day and work and put my head down and work.
“When things didn't go the way that I may have planned them to, I had to just trust the process and keep on working and keep on grinding.”
He understands the responsibility of the nickel position in Grinch’s system. He has to know the entire defense. There will be numerous opportunities for man coverage.
“I know that I’m the guy that it’s time for me to step up and make big plays. It’s just that simple,” Criddell said. “You can’t overthink it. I’ve been playing football my whole life. Let me just go play football. It’s time to make big plays.”
His confidence and hard work hasn’t been lost on his teammates.
“Just like you all have been hearing, he’s made a huge jump from last year to this year,” said linebacker David Ugwoegbu. “He’s going to have a huge impact on the defense. Not only from his play but he’s a lot more vocal out there.
“He’s really established himself as a leader. A lot of the young guys, even me, he’s in my class but I look to him as someone who can fire the defense up before we go out there.”