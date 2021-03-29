Jeremiah Criddell ready for his "grown-man move" to Oklahoma to pay dividends in 2021

"That’s the challenge to him. I think he’s had a really good off-season from a physical standpoint, athletic standpoint, those numbers continue to increase. From a mental aptitude standpoint, he understands the defense and understands the things he’s being asked to do,” Grinch said. “There’s no reason he can’t make that jump. That’s the challenge to me as his position coach and obviously, for him, individually to do those things.”

Criddell, who is from Santa Ana (California) Mater Dei High School, was a member of the 2019 signing class.

After limited action in his first two seasons, did he battle discouragement?

“When I committed, I told myself that this is a grown-man move, moving all the way across the country, coming out here to Oklahoma,” Criddell said. “I told myself that everything's not gonna be glitz and glamour. Everything's not gonna be pretty and I'm gonna have to work for everything I get. I'm just gonna have to earn it. I'm gonna have to come here every single day and work and put my head down and work.

“When things didn't go the way that I may have planned them to, I had to just trust the process and keep on working and keep on grinding.”