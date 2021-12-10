Jeff Lebby, Ted Roof named as Sooners offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator; four assistants retained

Lebby started his football coaching career as a student-assistant for the Sooners from 2002-06. After a one-year stint at Victoria Memorial (Texas) High School, he would spend the next nine seasons on Baylor’s staff as an offensive quality control coach (2008-11), running backs coach (2012-14) and passing game coordinator (2015-16).

Philip Montgomery, Tulsa’s head coach and the Bears’ offensive coordinator during Lebby’s time in Waco, said this on Friday about OU’s new offensive coordinator: “Really happy for Jeff. I think he’ll do an outstanding job there. Obviously he’s excited about the opportunity to kind of come back home and where he can kind of get his family back in this area. I’m anxious to see him and get a chance (to visit), hadn’t really had a chance to see him in the last couple of years just with everything going on. Excited for him and his family to be back in this area. ”

After the Baylor scandal of 2015, he spent one season at Southeastern College in Florida, an NAIA school. It was his first offensive coordinator position.

He became UCF’s quarterbacks coach in 2018 and took over the offense in 2019. For the past two seasons, he’s guided the Ole Miss attack, which led the SEC in total offensive (506.7 yards per game) and in rushing (224.3).