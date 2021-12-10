Jeff Lebby, Ted Roof named as Sooners offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator; four assistants retained

Brent Venables officially announced the foundation of his Oklahoma football staff on Friday afternoon.
Jeff Lebby will be Sooners’ offensive coordinator and Ted Roof will be the program’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
Venables will retain four members of the offensive coaching staff – Cale Gundy, Bill Bedenbaugh, DeMarco Murray and Joe Jon Finley. None of the defensive coaching staff was retained.
The news comes days after it appeared Lebby began his job. As far back as Wednesday, there were social media reports of him actively recruiting for the Sooners.
Interim head coach Bob Stoops will lead OU against Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29. More bowl coaching responsibilities will be announced when they are finalized.
Lebby, 37, arrives in Norman after a two-year stint at Ole Miss, where his prolific offense helped the Rebels earn a Sugar Bowl berth against Baylor.
“We’re thrilled to welcome to our staff maybe the hottest offensive coordinator in college football,” Venables said in a statement. “The more thoroughly we scouted Jeff, the more we became convinced that he has the character and ability we need at OU.
“Jeff’s offenses and the players he’s coached are some of the most productive in the game. He’s going to bring a dynamic and diverse system that will take advantage of our playmakers.”
Lebby started his football coaching career as a student-assistant for the Sooners from 2002-06. After a one-year stint at Victoria Memorial (Texas) High School, he would spend the next nine seasons on Baylor’s staff as an offensive quality control coach (2008-11), running backs coach (2012-14) and passing game coordinator (2015-16).
Philip Montgomery, Tulsa’s head coach and the Bears’ offensive coordinator during Lebby’s time in Waco, said this on Friday about OU’s new offensive coordinator: “Really happy for Jeff. I think he’ll do an outstanding job there. Obviously he’s excited about the opportunity to kind of come back home and where he can kind of get his family back in this area. I’m anxious to see him and get a chance (to visit), hadn’t really had a chance to see him in the last couple of years just with everything going on. Excited for him and his family to be back in this area. ”
After the Baylor scandal of 2015, he spent one season at Southeastern College in Florida, an NAIA school. It was his first offensive coordinator position.
He became UCF’s quarterbacks coach in 2018 and took over the offense in 2019. For the past two seasons, he’s guided the Ole Miss attack, which led the SEC in total offensive (506.7 yards per game) and in rushing (224.3).
“I’m grateful to Coach Venables and Joe Castiglione for the chance to come back to OU and serve as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. My five years here as a player and then student assistant under Coach (Bob) Stoops represent some of the best of my life. They provided me with a real love and respect for the game of football and laid the foundation for my understanding of what it means to be a successful coach. I will work daily to earn the faith Sooner Nation has put in me to represent this storied program.”
Roof is a coaching veteran with 35 years of experience. He’s been a defensive coordinator at UMass (1995-96), Western Carolina (1997), Georgia Tech (1999-2001 and 2013-17), Duke (2002-03), Auburn (2009-11), UCF (2011), Penn State (2012), N.C. State (2019), Appalachian State (2019) and Vanderbilt (2020).
Roof was a defensive analyst at Clemson last season.
“Ted is one of the most experienced coordinators and one of the best teachers in all of college football, and he's done it in some of the premier conferences in the sport – the SEC, Big Ten and ACC. He has a tremendous wealth of knowledge and experience, most of which has been in the southeastern part of the country where he is very well connected.”
Roof, 57, was Duke’s head coach from 2003-07.
“There have been so many great coaches, players and tough-minded competitors who have made up all the championship teams that have been part of the incredible Oklahoma tradition. For me, it is an honor and a privilege to serve on an OU football staff under the strong leadership of Coach Venables. I have a tremendous amount of admiration and respect for him both as a man and a coach. He’s got a long track record of success, molding championship teams and maximizing student-athletes’ football abilities. But he gives them much more than that. He equips them with the tools and helps them develop the successful habits that will make them champions off the field for the rest of their lives. Brent gets that. He understands the privilege and responsibility that goes with it.”