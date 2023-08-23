Mason Young Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Mason Young Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Jeff Lebby has a clear vision for what he wants Oklahoma’s offense to demonstrate in the Sooners’ Sept. 2 season opener against Arkansas State.

“We want to see great balance,” Lebby said. “We want to see us being able to run the football at will and being able to protect and throw it around. That’s who we’re always gonna be. That’s who we want to be. We want to have incredible balance, and that’s the goal for that Saturday.”

In 2022, Lebby’s first season as his alma mater’s offensive coordinator, the Sooners averaged 219.3 rushing yards and 254.6 passing yards – a solid split for the No. 13-ranked offense in college football (474 total yards per game).

Even so, a 6-7 campaign with five one-score losses – four by a field goal – illuminates moments where OU’s offense didn’t capitalize. A few more points here and there could’ve made a great difference.

Lebby and the Sooners are now less than two weeks out from their final season in the Big 12, which bears extreme importance for setting the tone as they enter the SEC in 2024. Well aware of the urgent demands for improvement, Lebby spoke highly of the offense’s trajectory based on what he’s seen in fall camp scrimmages.

“There’s been a lot of good,” Lebby said. “There’s been plenty that we’re continuing to work through and fix, and just continuing to try and create depth at every single position. I do like where we’re at. I like our guys’ effort, and their attitude and their toughness. We’ve gotta continue to get better. I think our guys understand that as we work towards next Saturday.”

As for where the offense can ascend specifically, situational football was an aspect highlighted by quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the summer.

Last fall, Oklahoma ranked ninth in the Big 12 and 108th nationally in fourth down conversions (40.7%). In the red zone, the Sooners ranked seventh in the conference and 65th nationally in reaching the end zone (84%).

Elite teams such as College Football Playoff qualifiers Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State were in the top 10 nationally in both categories. Consistently converting in crucial moments as those teams did is the next step for OU’s offense.

“It’s still a work in progress as you stand here right now,” Lebby said. “...You always want more. That’s the natural part of coaching. But at the same time, there has been real growth. Timing has been really good with wide receivers, with that entire group, things like that. We’re in a good spot. We’ve gotta get better every single day as we move forward."

To that end, OU’s receivers say player-led practices in the summer helped the offense’s cohesion. Lebby attributes the potential for improvement simply to his players being in their second year in his offensive system.

“Some things that were having to be coached every single day, all day this time last year, those guys (are) understanding,” Lebby said. “So you’re able to coach maybe a little more detail, or you’re able to coach the next guy a little bit harder because guys understand exactly what you’re asking them to do, which has been good.”

Can OU’s offense translate greater confidence in its techniques and schemes into success on the field? Facing a Group of Five opponent with the nation’s 90th-ranked defense last season won’t tell all, but should provide a baseline.

Lebby said it'll be easier after that first game to address any concerns and solidify his season-long expectations for the offense. For now, he's focused on the final days of preparation that will have his unity ready to run and gun in the opening week.

“Today as we get off the practice field, we want to do a lot of things a lot better,” Lebby said. “I gotta feeling next Saturday will be the same thing. It’s not gonna be a game of perfect, but I feel really good about our guys’ intent. Feel really good about our guys’ toughness and attitude and want to, and playing the way we need them to play every single Saturday.”