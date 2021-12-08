Jeff Lebby, reportedly OU's new offensive coordinator, called plays at NAIA school five years ago; now he's one of nation's best

While those three words weren’t verbalized, it was also understood during every possession at Southeastern.

“That’s what he liked to do,” Barefield said. “I was on board with that. And whenever we came to fourth down, he’d always look at me. I knew what that look meant. He’d want to go for it, and he would wait for the nod. That’s what I liked about him. I didn’t have to worry about where his mind was. There was no conservative to it.”

Barefield said Lebby had no problem working on the NAIA level, basically saying coaching is coaching.

“He came into Southeastern and started working with our players and had the same expectations and same routines in everything that he had at Baylor and UCF and Ole Miss,” Barefield said. “There were some things that he had to adapt to because of all the bells and whistles that they have at those other places. But he didn’t change his approach at all.”

With any coaching transition, it’s important to build trust with new players. They have to adapt to a new system.

It would be that way at Oklahoma.