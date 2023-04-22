Oklahoma received some good news shortly before Saturday’s spring football game.

Jaydan Hardy, a four-star safety from Lewisville, Texas, announced his commitment to join OU’s 2024 recruiting class.

Hardy selected OU over Texas A&M and Oregon.

“Oklahoma has always recruited me the hardest since my freshman year even when they had coach Lincoln Riley so the adjustment to coach V (Brent Venables) wasn’t hard at all,” Hardy told On3. “I had already been on campus countless of times and seeing many of my brothers committing to Oklahoma and trying to build something together has really stuck on me.

“I’m big on brotherhood and trust in the people that will make me a better man on and off the field. OU makes that vision clearer for me than any other school.”

Hardy is the fifth member to join the 2024 class and second in as many days. He joins OL Isaiah Autry, WR Kelly Daniels, QB Michael Hawkins and DB Jeremiah Newcombe.