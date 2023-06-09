Related Content Top-ranked OU wins third consecutive national title in softball with sweep of Florida State in WCWS championship series

Coleman makes key catch

Jayda Coleman did it again Thursday. And after producing her latest jaw-dropping defensive play, Oklahoma’s junior center fielder credited an unlikely source.

In a moment reminiscent of her acrobatic catch in the 2022 Women’s College World Series championship series, Coleman delivered another athletic home run robbery in the Sooners’ 3-1 win over Florida State that sealed the program's sixth national title since 2016 Thursday night.

Game 2 of the championship series sat level 0-0 in the bottom of the third inning when FSU’s Kalei Harding launched the first pitch she saw from Alex Storako to straightway center field.

Ranging back, Coleman tracked the flight of the ball, timed her jump at the wall and made a soaring, two-handed catch, preventing the three-run blast and preserving a scoreless tie.

Asked to describe how the play unfolded post game, Coleman gave props to her fellow outfielders.

“I don't think a lot of people know but I'm really relying on my left fielder — Rylie Boone and whoever is in right to really communicate with me where the wall is,” she explained. “They're telling me, ‘You got room. Three…two…one — jump! Right now jump and go get the ball,’ Especially Boone because Boone has been there for so long with me. I just completely trust that she's not going to let me run into the wall head first.”

“Everything else is the Lord watching over me 'cause I didn't even know it was going to be in my glove until I looked and (realized) it's in there.”

Coleman’s highlight-reel moment marked her second standout defensive play in as many days and brought the mind back to a similar catch she pulled off the last time OU claimed a national title.

In Game 1 Wednesday night, Coleman turned Harding’s would-be double into an out at second base with a strike from center field that beat Harding to the bag by several steps.

And Thursday night’s web gem arrived exactly 364 days after Coleman executed an eye-catching home run robbery in Game 2 of the 2022 championship series on June 9, 2022, pulling back a would-be two-run shot off the bat of Texas’ Courtney Day as the Sooners rolled their sixth national title.

While the Sooners maintained their supremacy over college softball Thursday, Coleman further boosted her claim among the top defenders across the sport.

Storako goes out big

Whether it was a stated goal or a subtle ambition, USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium and a trip to the Women’s College World Series was always going to be the destination for Alex Storako from the moment she committed to Oklahoma last June.

“Every game was taken one game at a time but we knew this is exactly where we were headed,” Rob Storako, the veteran right-hander’s father, told the Tulsa World this week.

In the final game of her college career Thursday night, Storako (18-0) made her first WCWS start and picked up the win in the decisive contest in the best-of-three national title series.

Fanning a pair and limiting the Seminoles to three hits, Storako’s sole blemish over four innings of one-run ball came via Mack Leonard’s fourth-inning solo shot, setting the stage for sophomore Jordy Bahl to slam the door shut on Florida State over three scoreless frames.

For Storako, who came to Norman in 2023 after four seasons at Michigan, this 2023 campaign at OU and a night like Thursday when she toed the rubber in Oklahoma City were years in the making.

“Alex has been waiting for this moment,” said OU coach Patty Gasso. “Nicole (May) helped us get here. They all have helped us get here. Alex was kind of the right matchup. We played them before. Alex had pretty good success.

“So proud of her. She's worked hard. She's come through a lot. She's changed quite a bit. Has gotten a lot of confidence. There are a lot of dreams that came true tonight. Alex Storako is definitely one of them.”

Senior send off

Joining Storako in closing out their college careers with a national title were fellow OU seniors Haley Lee, Grace Green and captain shortstop Grace Lyons.

Lyons went 2-for-3 and blasted the go-ahead home run in the penultimate plate appearance of her college career in the top of the fifth inning.

“It's surreal,” Lyons said of her solo shot. “Today I definitely was thinking of the possibility that it was my last game playing in this uniform.”

Lee, the transfer power-hitter from Texas A&M, picked up her first hit in 14 WCWS plate appearances on an infield single in the sixth.

All four players are out of NCAA eligibility with the close of the 2023 season.

High-scoring Sooners

With RBIs from Cydney Sanders, Lyons and Alynah Torres in Thursday’s clincher, OU left its team run total at 501 for 2023.

The Sooners’ tally this spring ranks third all-time in program history, trailing only OU’s national title winning offenses in 2021 and 2022.

1 - 638 (2021)

2 - 579 (2022)

3 - 500 (2023)

4 - 487 (2015)

5 - 476 (2013)

Eclipsing the 500-run mark in game No. 63, OU is the first program in Division I softball history to notch three consecutive 500-run seasons.

Bahl earns top honors

Bahl was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 WCWS at the conclusion of Thursday’s game.

The second-year right-hander went 4-0 and earned the save in Game 2 across five appearances in her second WCWS. Bahl’s 24.2 scoreless innings represent the third longest such streak in WCWS history.

“My challenge for Jordy is to try to make practice as competitive as I can constantly because she thrives,” Gasso said.

“Jayda (Coleman) is the chaos girl. She's just constantly screaming. Jordy likes that kind of pressure at practice. So I'm always giving her, Okay, bases are loaded, one out, you're up by two. I'm always giving situations because I think she just really loves to simulate that. When she's here (in Oklahoma City) this is her playground. This is her heaven right here at the World Series where it's real and it's someone else that we're competing against.”

Four Sooners were named to the 2023 WCWS all-tournament team: catcher Kinzie Hansen, second baseman Tiare Jennings and outfielders Rylie Boone and Jayda Coleman.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

