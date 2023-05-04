Keeth Jones, the head coach of the boys basketball program at Fort Myers (Fla.) High School, thought back earlier this week to the first time he spotted Javian McCollum.

It would have been about six years ago. Jones, at the time, was coaching at Mariner High School. McCollum was a skinny freshman — no taller than 5-foot-9; maybe 120 pounds — one of Jones’ assistants had scouted as a threat on the bench for Fort Myers, a nearby rival.

“I said, ‘That kid is itty bitty.’ But boy — he could play” Jones recalled. “He was small. But he could really shoot it. He knew how to use his size and get around people and finish. “

“Man, he was really good.”

Size has been a part of the story at every level of basketball for McCollum, who now stands 6-foot-2, 155-pounds just a few years removed from the two high school seasons he eventually spent playing under Jones at Fort Myers.

Size mattered for the slight guard who learned to create shots for himself against bigger defenders and developed into “the most skilled player,” Jones says he’s ever coached. It mattered at Siena College where McCollum parlayed the only scholarship offer he had into a 15.9-point per game sophomore campaign this past season, too.

And size will matter for McCollum at Oklahoma next season. After picking the Sooners out of the transfer portal last month, McCollum is expected to settle into a starting role alongside Milos Uzan in Porter Moser’s backcourt, in 2023-24 entering the fray of the most physical men’s basketball conference in the nation.

Size, however, has seldom been anything other than a temporary obstacle for the rangy guard from Florida.

“At first, he really struggled with his size and the size of the guys on the floor with making reads,” said Carmen Maciariello, Siena’s fourth-year head coach. “And then he adjusted. He’s just really instinctual. Tough shotmaker. Competitor.”

With the Sooners, McCollum slots in as a logical replacement next season for 2022-23 leading scorer Grant Sherfield; one 15.9 point per game guard who shoots north of 40% from the field and dishes three-plus assists per game for another.

At Fort Myers, the scoring touch McCollum molded after Stephen Curry and Trae Young took flight.

Time in the weight room added muscle. McCollum grew steadily from his freshman year height, too. But his rise came with the emergence of an offensive skill set developed around the stature McCollum didn’t have — an evolution that provided him with the repertoire necessary to hold his own against future first round NBA Draft Jaden Springer at IMG and to catch Maciariello’s attention at Siena.

“Pull-up jump shots. Mid-range jumpers. Finding ways to get open and shooting the shots when you’re open,” Jones said. “I always say to my kids: ‘Don’t make an uncontested shot contested.’ He’s got so much skill and that’s what he’s had to use because of his lack of size.”

With Siena, McCollum averaged 6.7 points in 18.2 minutes per game as a freshman in 2021-22 and got even more savvy in Year 2.

Stewarding the Saints’ offense, McCollum finished fifth among Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference scorers and honed his skills as a decision-maker. He became a surer on-ball defender. He parsed film with Maciariello and knocked down free throws at a better clip (89%) within the league than all but 2022-23 MAAC Player of the Year Walter Clayton Jr.

“He went from being a really skinny freshman to being able to make shots to now just being a guy that could get in the paint at will and could also shoot from 30 feet,” Maciariello said. “The ball handling has gotten better. His vision has gotten better.”

The skill set McCollum has molded, the coaches who’ve worked with him most closely believe, will translate at the high major level inside Lloyd Noble Center, where the third-year guard arrives with two years of remaining eligibility.

The 2023-24 season will see Uzan and fellow second-year guard Otega Oweh take their next steps. Elsewhere in the backcourt, Le’Tre Darthard (Utah Valley) and Rivaldo Soares (Oregon) represent a pair of other potential transfer contributors.

But it's McCollum who will likely be asked to fill a good a portion of the shot creation and offensive production Sherfield delivered as he adjusts to the size and physicality of the Big 12.

Maciariello expects McCollum to add 10 or so pounds in the summer to better equip himself for the rigors of the conference. But one only needs to look back to this past season and the volume production of 5-foot-8 Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell for proof of a smaller guard succeeding in the league.

Among his former coaches, there's even a sense that McCollum's stature — and the bags of tools he's developed around it — could, in fact, be an asset in his new home with the Sooners.

“He’s quick and he’s speedy with the ball,” Maciariello said. “So I think they’ll use him as a guy that can work on and off the ball. Teams are going to have to account for that. I like the fact that he’s a little different from that league.”