Jason White: Heisman feelings grow stronger with each passing year

Jason White will never tire of the pictures sent from his teenagers.

Tinley and Tandon will shoot photos of their father’s large statue in Oklahoma’s Heisman Park. Bre and Josh do the same when they pass the figure planted east of Memorial Stadium.

White doesn’t crave the attention. He’s a very humble person. But as he gets older, he’s just thankful for the legacy he’s left for his family.

“What’s cool about it is their kids are going to be able to see it and then their kids are going to be able to see it. It’ll be there forever,” White said. “I think that the farther I get out from it, the more that I feel like I appreciate it more. I realize there are not a lot of statues down there. I’m lucky enough to be one of them.”

White, the 2003 Heisman winner, is part of a special fraternity. Only seven OU players have won college football’s biggest award.

White, who is from Tuttle, said he had the opportunity to meet Billy Vessels before the 1952 Heisman winner passed away in 2001. White has also joined Steve Owens (1969 winner) and Billy Sims (1978) in multiple autograph signings.

“It’s a great group of guys to be around and all of them are unique in their own way,” White said. “Obviously, I’ve got to spend a lot of time with Billy and Steve and just to be able to share some stories from our playing days … I always like to step back and listen because Billy and Steve’s stories are way better than mind. College football was different back then. I’m sure the same would be if we sat down with Kyler (Murray) with how much it’s changed since I was in college.”

“All of us understand we were here for the university and here for our team. This Heisman statue is a direct reflection of the teams that we played on. I feel every single Heisman winner in this group feels that same way.

“Yes, that’s me up there, but it’s a direct reflection of the teams we played on at the University of Oklahoma.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.