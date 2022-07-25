Jasiah Wagoner, No. 2 recruit from state of Washington in the '23 class, commits to Oklahoma

Jasiah Wagoner, one of the top prospects from the state of Washington in the class of 2023, committed to Oklahoma Monday evening, continuing a scorching month on the recruiting trail for coach Brent Venables and the Sooners.

Wagoner, the consensus four-star cornerback from Spanaway Lake, Wa., picked OU from a final four that also featured Texas, Oregon and Cal to become the 17th member of the Sooners class of 2022. The recruiting service 247Sports ranks Wagoner as the No. 2 recruit in Washington for his class and the 17th-best cornerback nationally in 2023.

The Sooners joined the collection of nearly 20 schools across the country chasing the 5-foot-11, 170-pound defensive back when they offered Wagoner on May 10 with OU assistant Jay Valai serving as primary recruiter. Wagoner took official visits to Notre Dame and Cal in June before cutting his list to the four finalists late last month. Now, he’ll head to Norman in 2023 as the first true cornerback and the second recruit from Washington — joined by offensive lineman Heath Ozaeta — in Venables’ upcoming recruiting class.

Monday’s commitment also represents the latest win in a month of recruiting momentum for Venables and his first-year coaching staff. With a pledge Wagoner, the Sooners added their eighth commit and a sixth four-star prospect in the month of the July to a 2023 class that ranks 10th in the nation.

The momentum could continue for the Sooners on Thursday when four-star defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc (Kissimmee, Fla.) is set to commit with finalists OU, Penn State and Florida in the running for the eighth defensive lineman in the 2023 class, per 247Sports.