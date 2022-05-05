Jana Johns sparks Sooners to 7-1 victory in Bedlam series opener

NORMAN — Oklahoma proved how much little things can make a huge difference in Bedlam.

Jana Johns’ third-inning plate appearance lasted 12 pitches and was capped with a hard single up the middle to start a four-run inning in the Sooners’ 7-1 victory over Oklahoma State.

“I think the offense really stemmed around Jana Johns,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “We all kind of agreed that one at-bat was just so laboring and hard working. And when she had success, it just kind of bled down the lineup.”

The top-ranked Sooners (46-1 overall, 15-1 Big 12) are now one victory from winning the series and claiming their 10th consecutive Big 12 regular-season championship. The teams will meet again at 6 p.m. Friday.

Oklahoma’s third inning roused up a sellout crowd at Marita Hynes Field.

After Rylie Boone lined out for OU’s second out in the third, Jayda Coleman and Jocelyn Alo had back-to-back hits off OSU starter Kellie Maxwell, with the latter plating the game’s first run.

Tiare Jennings then smacked her 22nd home run this season to open up the game, giving the home team a 4-0 cushion.

“So (Johns’ at-bat) kind of opened the door for us. And from that moment on, I just felt like we were just in a really good space offensively,” Gasso said. “Maxwell is an outstanding pitcher. There’s just no doubt about it. And we have been working really hard to prepare for their pitching staff. And it’s been a lot of hard work.”

Jennings pointed out the enthusiasm with each pitch during Johns’ at-bat.

“It’s almost like we’re in that at-bat with her. Every pitch, we’re yelling whether it’s a ball or a strike and she’s fouling it off. We’re just going crazy in the dugout,” Jennings said. “We just want to make sure that she knows that we’re behind her. As a team, we were just hyped for that moment.”

The offense was all that Oklahoma starter Jordy Bahl needed.

The freshman threw a complete game to get the victory. She struck out six batters and allowed four hits to improve to 21-1 this season.

“Our staff has been talking a lot about keeping the process the same, knowing the hitters on the other team and just being consistent with that no matter who we’re playing,” Bahl said. “We approach every game the same way.

“So knowing that out there tonight on the field that the game was going to bring my heart rate up and it was going to get me excited, I just really had to stay focused on sticking with that process, keeping my breathing under control and trusting my defense. They played outstanding tonight.”

Coleman and Alo drew bases-loaded walks in the fourth inning to increase OU’s lead to 6-0.

The No. 7 Cowgirls (38-10, 14-2) scored their lone run when Sydney Pennington hit a single off the third-base bag to score pinch runner Chelsea Alexander in the fifth.

OU’s final run came in the fifth when Lynnsie Elam scored on Maxwell’s wild pitch.

“I think the disappointing thing is we had three miscues,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said. “It realty led to a lot of their firepower and we just can’t do that against these guys. We’ve kind of hung our hat on pitcher and defense all year and they’ve kind of let us down a little bit here.”

OKLAHOMA 7, OKLAHOMA STATE 1

OSU 000 010 0 — 1 4 2

OU 004 210 0 — 7 6 1

Maxwell and Cottrill; Bahl and Elam. W: Bahl (21-1). L: Maxwell (15-3). HR: OU, Jennings (22).

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.