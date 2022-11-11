Jalen Hill scores career-high 22 points as Sooners climb into the win column in 66-58 win over UAPB

NORMAN — Four days after dropping its season opener to Sam Houston, Oklahoma bounced back Friday night behind Jalen Hill’s career-high scoring performance and 16 second-half points from Grant Sherfield.

Win No. 1 in Year 2 under Sooners coach Porter Moser came by a 66-58 margin over Arkansas Pine-Bluff inside Lloyd Noble Center. Moser’s relief afterward, in the wake of Monday’s 52-51 defeat, was palpable.

“You just feel the tightness sometimes when we lose,” he said. “We needed that because I’m telling you once you get that first one, now I think we can really let it go. I think we can really let it go. … We’ll get better but we needed that and we’ll build.”

Hill, the senior forward, epitomized the rebound performance with 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting to power the Sooners. Sherfield went scoreless before halftime before erupting for all of his 16 points after the break and was joined in double figures by freshman guard Milos Uzan. He finished with 11 points.

OU led by as many as eight in the second half but watched UAPB shave its lead to 58-56 with 2:27 remaining before the Sooners closed on an 8-2 run.

UAPB guard Shaun Doss Jr. led the Golden Lions with 17 points. OU’s Tanner Groves had seven points on 3-of-3 shooting with 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Up next: OU hosts UNC-Wilmington Tuesday night at 7 p.m. The Seahawks picked up their win of 2022-23 Friday over Division-II Allen University (S.C.) following a season-opening loss to No. 1 North Carolina on Nov. 7.

Storylines

Hill’s big night: Hill’s scoreless effort on 0-of-7 shooting from the field in Monday’s opener stayed with him in the days that followed.

“I was like mad at myself,” he said. “But my teammates — Grant, Tanner, Jake (Groves), C.J. (Noland) — they just kept me up during practice.”

On Friday, Hill responded. His 22 points in the eight-point victory came on 80% shooting from the field with six made free throws from seven trips to the foul line. The 6-foot-6 forward added seven rebounds and a block to his stat line across his team-high 36 minutes.

Hill’s scoring tally topped a previous career-best of 18 set against Florida on Dec. 1 last season.

“I love how Jalen Hill responded,” Moser said. “He took it so personal that he had 31 minutes, no points and one rebound (against Sam Houston). Right out of the gate, that’s why we went to him. I think he had the first basket of the game. But 22 and seven (rebounds) and just unbelievable defense — it was good to see that.”

Guard play: More than 40% of the Sooners’ scoring came from Sherfield and Uzan Friday with the pair continuing to look like OU’s most poised guards through 80 minutes of basketball.

Sherfield took only two shots in his scoreless, pass-heavy first half before flexing offensive firepower in the second.

“At halftime, I told him to get his game into the game,” Moser explained. “That’s exactly the term I said. I said, ‘Get your game into the game, man.’ He came out looking, we ran a little backdoor play for him and he got a layup. Then, all of a sudden, he hit two threes.”

Uzan was composed once again and poured in his 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting while he notched a pair of assists and three steals in his second career game.

“I feel like he has a great feel for the game,” Sherfield said of Uzan. “And he just doesn’t force anything. He just lets the game come to him. And if he has a 3-pointer, he’ll knock it down.”3-point shooting struggles: The Sooners’ were quiet from deep for another night against UAPB.

OU finished 3-of-14 (21.4%) from the 3-point range Friday following its 5-of-19 showing against Sam Houston earlier in the week.

The Sooners shot worse from deep only twice last season than they did Friday night. But Moser saw a distinction between the shooting performance in Game 2 and OU’s woes in the opener.

“We’ll get there as long as we get good shots and I thought we got good shots tonight,” Moser said. “I didn’t think it was like the other night when we were kind of pressing and forcing some stuff.”OKLAHOMA 66,

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 58

UAPB 26 32 — 58

OU 30 36 — 66

Ark.-Pine Bluff (1-2): Greene 2-5 1-2 6, Plet 4-7 2-2 10, Doss 7-15 3-4 17, Milton 5-17 3-5 13, Curry 1-4 0-0 3, Harris 3-5 0-0 7, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0, Ware 1-2 0-0 2, Virden 0-0 0-0 0, Martinez 0-0 0-0 0, Reinhart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 9-13 58.

Oklahoma (1-1): J.Groves 0-3 0-0 0, Hill 8-10 6-7 22, T.Groves 3-3 1-2 7, Noland 2-5 2-5 6, Sherfield 4-11 6-6 16, Uzan 4-6 2-2 11, Bamisile 1-5 1-4 3, Oweh 0-2 1-2 1, Godwin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-46 19-28 66.

3-Point Goals: Ark.-Pine Bluff 3-10 (Harris 1-1, Curry 1-3, Greene 1-3, Doss 0-1, Lewis 0-1, Milton 0-1), Oklahoma 3-14 (Sherfield 2-6, Uzan 1-1, Hill 0-1, Noland 0-1, J.Groves 0-2, Bamisile 0-3). Rebounds: Ark.-Pine Bluff 29 (Plet 10), Oklahoma 32 (T.Groves 11). Assists: Ark.-Pine Bluff 9 (Greene 3), Oklahoma 10 (T.Groves 4). Total Fouls: Ark.-Pine Bluff 23, Oklahoma 13.