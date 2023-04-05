Oklahoma will have to target replacements for two key starters of the basketball program next season.

Jalen Hill and Grant Sherfield — within minutes of each other on Wednesday — announced on social media that they are departing the Sooners program.

Both started all 32 games during the past season.

Hill has played the past four seasons for OU and is coming off a season where he averaged a career-high 9.7 points and 5.8 rebounds. He had 73 career starts.

In his note directed to “Sooner Nation,” Hill thanked all of his coaches, which includes Lon Kruger and Porter Moser, as well as all of his teammates.

Wrote Hill: “After speaking with my family, I have decided that I will be entering the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility. I have forever dreamed of playing in the NBA and I am pursuing hat goal with everything I can. As I chase my lifelong dream, I have also decided to enter my name into the transfer portal to view my options.”

Sherfield leaves the Sooners to enter the NBA Draft after only one season. He averaged a team-high 15.5 points and added 3.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.

“I want to thank God for the amazing opportunities he has afforded me through this beautiful game of basketball. A special thanks to my family and friends for their unconditional love throughout my journey,” Sherfield said, adding “to the OU staff, Norman community and Sooner Nation, thank you for the warm embrace and support. I’m proud to say I’m a Sooner for life.”

Sherfield’s college career started with stops at Nevada and Wichita State.

OU has had six players enter the transfer portal following last year’s 15-17 season: Benny Schroeder, C.J. Noland (Saint Louis), Bijan Cortes, Joe Bamisile, Hill and Sherfield.