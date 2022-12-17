Jacob Groves' career-high 26 points power Sooners to 87-66 win over Central Arkansas

NORMAN — Jacob Groves got off to a curious start Saturday.

Oklahoma's veteran forward missed a reverse lay-up attempt on the Sooners' first possession against Central Arkansas, then came up short on a 3-pointer on OU’s fourth trip down the floor. Minutes later, it was Groves’ defensive error that sent Sooners coach Porter Moser looking to his bench for a potential substitute.

But before Moser could get a stoppage in play, Groves erupted for eight points across three possessions, the initial spark in a career-best 26-point scoring performance in OU’s 87-66 win over the Bears (5-6) inside Lloyd Noble Arena Saturday afternoon.

“It was good,” Groves said afterward. “I mean, I’ve been waiting for a day like that to come. It’s hard and sometimes your days just come and you’re hitting shots, you’re making plays and stuff like that. My teammates do a great job of finding me when I’m hot; getting me the ball and putting me in positions where I can score. And so it just happened to be my day today."

Groves shot 10-of-13 from the field, added three assists and three steals and took on the lead role on a day of standout performances for the Sooners (8-3) in their final home game before hosting No. 7 Texas to open Big 12 play on Dec. 31.

OU leading scorer Grant Sherfield followed Groves with 17 points on 3-of-5 shooting from deep while Tanner Groves added 14 points.

Among the reserves, it was Otega Oweh, C.J. Noland and Sam Godwin who combined for all 26 of the Sooners’ bench points. And with 21 team assists — including a career-high nine via freshman guard Milos Uzan — OU shot a season-best 63.6% from the field on 35-of-55 shooting.

“Just validating that (if) we share it, move it, it can be different guys on different nights,” Moser said. “You don’t have to just sit down and watch the ball. We can move it, share it. 21 assists — I was pleased with that.”

UCA’s Camren Hunter led three Bears scorers in double figures with 18 points while Groves used four 3-pointers to top his previous single-game high of 23.

“You know what I loved? He missed his first one. And then it didn't affect him,” Moser said. “He got a couple easy ones inside then he got outside. He's just playing with a lot of confidence.”

Groves emerged from his slow start with a finish in the post before knocking down triples on back-to-back possessions that helped OU to an early 16-4 lead. All told, Groves shot 7-of-9 to drop 19 first-half points before adding seven more in a second period that saw the Sooners lead by as many as 25.

“I shot it good in warmups and I was like ‘Wow, these guys are gonna leave me open and so we’re gonna have a day.’”

Uzan’s career-high assist tally in his third career start came after a significant injury scare earlier in the week. Moser revealed postgame that the freshman guard turned his ankle in practice this week and “played 80%” against UCA.

Uzan is averaging 6.3 assists over his OU's last three games.

“(The performance) tells me he’s tough,” Moser said.

“When he went down we thought it was gonna be long term. It was really one of those screams in practice and you could hear a pin drop. He rolled that ankle and the last two days he's been icing it and trying to get that thing going.”

Moser also confirmed that transfer forward Yaya Keita will have surgery on his shin and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Freshman guard Benny Schröder did not dress Saturday due to a Grade 1 ankle sprain.

And while Uzan continued to shine, another freshman joined him and Godwin among the newcomers making an impact on Saturday. The lopsided first half set the stage for opportunities for OU’s reserves and Oweh — the first-year guard — made the most of it.

He notched career highs with his 10 points and three steals in the second half, flashing his finishing ability to lead all Sooners bench scorers in 10 minutes on the floor.

“Otega really gave us a good energy,” Moser said. “....I thought Otega got some steals and plucks in position. He got his athleticism into the game. He got an offensive rebound, he drove passes, finished above the rim a couple times. You just felt his athleticism in the game. I think he’s been practicing that way, and I think that’s a big lift for us."

Up next, the Sooners face Florida (7-4) at 8:30 Tuesday night at the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, N.C.