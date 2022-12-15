Jackson Arnold's high school career is over. Now the five-star OU QB commit sets his sights on Norman

DENTON, Texas — Jackson Arnold has the turf burns on his arms to show for Denton Guyer’s 47-28 loss to DeSoto in the Texas 6A-II state semifinals last weekend.

The scrapes and bruises courtesy of the playing surface inside the Dallas Cowboys’ Ford Center still linger on the five-star Oklahoma quarterback commit in the days after the 21-point defeat. So does a conversation Arnold had with a member of DeSoto’s coaching staff in the minutes after final game of his high school career.

“He saw me in the hallway and he congratulated me on the great season,” Arnold said in an interview with the Tulsa World at Denton Guyer High School this week.

“He said, ‘You can be mad and you can be sad about everything that's happened tonight, but be thankful that you're playing next year. Most guys on your team won't ever play again. You're stepping off the field for high school for the last time, but you're about to step into a whole new chapter.’

“I really am thankful for that.”

Indeed, the No. 5-ranked quarterback nationally and the No. 1-overall prospect in the state of Texas in 2023 is about to begin his next chapter. Next month, nearly a year to the date after he committed to Brent Venables and Co., Arnold will finally arrive in Norman.

The top recruit in the Sooners’ 2023 class is in his final days as a high school student at Denton Guyer this week after finishing his senior season with 3,476 yards and 33 touchdowns with 3 interceptions and a win shy of a second straight state title game appearance.

Up next, Arnold heads to the Under Armour Next All-American game on Jan. 3, 2023, in Orlando, Florida, where he’ll captain Team Speed and play alongside six more OU commits. Then, he intends to join the Sooners in mid-January as a mid-year enrollee eligible for spring camp.

“Next week and through Christmas there’ll be trips to Hobby Lobby and all that stuff (for school),” Arnold said. “I'm really excited. But it's kind of weird just kind of packing up everything and leaving it all behind.”

Of course, there’s more to the preparation behind Arnold’s early arrival at OU than school shopping.

Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby has been recruiting the highly-touted quarterback since he held the same role at Ole Miss from 2020-21.

Arnold credits Lebby among his primary draws to OU. The Sooners' first-year coordinator was in attendance for Arnold’s six-touchdown showing in the Wildcats’ quarterfinal win over Southlake Carroll on Dec. 3 and the two are keeping in close touch.

Arnold says he’s also close with “almost all of the recruits,” in a Sooners recruiting class that currently ranks No. 7 nationally in 247Sports’ 2023 team rankings.

And as offseason workouts with strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt wait for him first thing in Norman, Arnold is hoping an early start might help ease the immersion.

“I was thinking about texting coach Lebby and getting a workout; an OU workout so I can kind of get into it and I’m not surprised,” he explained. “I’ve heard some tough things (about Jerry Schmidt). But that’s what makes you strong so you gotta do it.”

What’s Arnold most excited for in his early months at OU?

“Definitely spring ball,” he said. “Just kind of getting used to the atmosphere of college football or getting used to the speed of the game … I'm sure the competitiveness and the speed of the game jumps to a whole new level in college so just getting used to that and learning the new playbook and all that's what I'm most excited for.”

Another source of excitement? The chance to grow the relationship he’s built with current Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Arnold and the fourth-year passer committed to OU only weeks apart early in 2022. They met on Arnold’s initial visits with the program and Gabriel was his host when Arnold took an official visit in June.

“Hanging out with him there, we got closer,” Arnold said.

The two quarterbacks have texted after games this fall. In 2023, they’ll share a position room.

“I think it's big,” Arnold said of the opportunity to work with Gabriel, the experienced veteran. “He's gonna hopefully stay another year and I can just learn under him and pick up tendencies that he does and stuff like that to help me out and win the starting job the next year.”

"If my number gets called upon to play I’m going to be ready to play," he continued. "But expecting to learn under Dillon and learn from him. I’m ready to play. But I’m also just ready to learn under him and soak up everything I can for him.”

His high school football career is the books. Now, Arnold's arrival to Norman — and to life in the Sooners' quarterbacks room — is on the horizon.