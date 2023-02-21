NORMAN — Jackson Arnold has joined Oklahoma’s rich quarterback fraternity.

The position has become one of the marquee spots in college football. Beginning with Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray’s career as Heisman Trophy winners, all-conference and national honors have been earned by OU’s starting quarterbacks.

Arnold's recruiting process included a visit with Mayfield during last year’s spring game. He enjoyed meeting the charismatic quarterback, but five years earlier that may not have been the case.

Arnold admits he wasn’t a follower of OU’s heralded quarterbacks, even dating back to the 2017 season’s Rose Bowl game that saw the Sooners and Mayfield fall to Georgia in a College Football Playoff semifinal game.

“Honestly, I wasn’t (a follower),” Arnold said. “I’m not going to lie. I was a Georgia fan. I was born in Atlanta and grew up a big Georgia fan. And then when recruiting started, I stopped rooting for teams. I never rooted for Baker and Kyler. I was actually rooting against Baker in that Rose Bowl game.

“As a Georgia fan, it was a really fun game. Looking back now, I kind of wish OU won.”

Arnold enjoyed his conversation with Mayfield during his visit last April. It wasn’t deep, but it was an opportunity to get a little insight from the NFL quarterback.

Arnold said he’s spent time being mentored by starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel during his first month on campus. Everything from the playbook to time management for academics are on the agenda for all incoming freshmen.

All eyes will be on Arnold from the March 22 start of the spring football game to the April 22 spring game, which will include a packed Memorial Stadium.

He’s ready for the challenge of stepping into big shoes at the quarterback position.

“It’s a highly valued position at the University of Oklahoma,” Arnold said. “Two Heismans and a runner-up over the past five years, something crazy like that.

“What comes with that high valuation is a lot of pressure and a lot of anticipation. I’m super excited to play at a place that loves quarterbacks. It can weigh you down a little bit, but it’s awesome.”