NORMAN — The most popular question during Oklahoma’s first week of spring practice has centered on a player who hasn’t played a college snap.

Jackson Arnold, a five-star recruit who enrolled early to get a jump on his career, has left a solid impression after two workouts.

“You don’t have one-on-one football meetings nonstop like we do right now with him so the fact that he’s come in and he’s picked everything up and he’s worked incredibly hard … he’s spent a ton of time in the building on his own,” OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said this week. “He understands what it means to be the guy here and understands what it is going to take for him to get to that point. He’s spent a lot of time and has done a good job in there, which has been good to see.”

Gabriel and Arnold are joined by Davis Beville, General Booty and Jacob Switzer at the position. All five took repetitions during the open portion of Tuesday’s spring practice.

While too much can’t be read into the drills — especially on day one — the quarterbacks took reps in this order: Gabriel, Beville, Arnold, Booty and Switzer.

Lebby says a big benefit isn’t only Arnold’s early jump on the playbook. It’s also what is happening in the quarterback room.

“I wanted to see a ton of depth. That was the thing. With Jackson being added to the room and with Davis needing to make strides, General needing to make strides, we need to create depth in that room,” Lebby said. “That’s what the goal is for the next 14 days. We need to get guys in a position to play at a high level regardless of who is on the field. It’s easy to say, but it’s hard to do.

“Those guys understand that. It’s our fight every day. That’s where we need to get.”

Gabriel hosted Arnold during his recruiting visit and was able to create an early relationship. The OU senior has been impressed with Arnold off the field as much as on the field.

“I just like the type of person he is. I think it takes that kind of person to be a quarterback,” Gabriel said. “Super selfless, loving, caring, and that’s what we need. Not me-guys, but we-guys.”

Lebby has noticed the rapport between Arnold and Gabriel.

“It’s been huge. They’ve hit it off and I knew they would from a personality standpoint,” OU’s second-year offensive coordinator said. “Dillon’s an incredibly unselfish guy. He wants to be great himself and he wants everyone around him to be great. He’s finding ways to lead every single day and he’ll continue to do so.”

Watching the pair’s rapport isn’t lost on running back Gavin Sawchuk. The sophomore running back learned plenty from veteran Eric Gray last season.

“I know Jackson came in here as a talented guy, highly recruited. But I think it’s great for him to come in and spend time under Dillon and have Dillon show him how to do it, be a leader in that sense,” Sawchuk said. “Same way Eric was for the running back room, you know, lead by example and see how it’s done, see how to carry himself like a professional and really get the job done here at the college level.”