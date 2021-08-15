It's too early to compare OU's 2021 offensive line to 2018's group. But Bill Bedenbaugh sees potential

NORMAN – Bill Bedenbaugh wastes no time reminding reporters that a first-week evaluation means little during Oklahoma’s fall camp.
There’s still plenty of time for improvement, the Sooners’ offensive line coach says. All positions remain in play during preparations for the 2021 season.
Even with the cautious approach, it’s easy to sense the optimism in Bedenbaugh. This unit has potential.
Why is he so positive about this group?
“Probably 2018 – again I’m not saying it’s going to be like that – but that’s probably the last time I felt like this four days in,” Bedenbaugh said last week. “If you guys are at practice, I’m not yelling and doing all that much because they’re doing what the hell they’re supposed to be doing. And they’re doing what we need them to do. Yea, I feel good right now. Can we come in here tomorrow and I’ll be negative? Maybe. Right now, today, yeah.”
The 2018 team had one of Oklahoma’s best offensive lines in recent history. All five starters – including rookie Creed Humphrey – were drafted inside the first four rounds of the NFL draft.
Bedenbaugh said there’s good competition for starting spots across the line.
The unit’s mentality has improved, as well as consistency, during the early portion of fall camp.
“I’m saying across the board, each individual, freshmen, guys that have been here for a long time, have improved every day,” Bedenbaugh said. “I’m excited right now if it continues on this trajectory it’s been on. But it’s a constant, everyday thing. It’s like I talked to them today after practice. No matter if it’s good, you can’t get complacent. If you had your best practice you’ve ever had, you can’t get complacent.
“There’s always room to improve and get better. For us to be the best offensive line in the country, we’ve got to get better every day.”
The biggest void to fill on the offensive line is Humphrey, who spent the past three years anchoring at center.
Bedenbaugh feels good about Andrew Raym and Robert Congel, a transfer from Arizona. The two players are getting looks at the position, as well as Ian McIver. UCLA transfer Chris Murray is also getting some off-and-on looks at the spot.
The offensive line coach is also taking a good look at the tackle positions, which includes Tennessee transfer Wayna Morris. He’s getting reps at left tackle along with Anton Harrison and Savion Byrd.
“(Morris is) getting better. He’s doing good things. The transition coming from a different school, it’s just learning. He’s doing a good job. He’s a big guy, who has played a bunch. He’s started a bunch of games, been a good player. But it’s competition,” Bedenbaugh said. “We have him, Anton, (Erik) Swenson, Savion, Tyrese (Robinson) and Aaryn, Aaryn Parks has been coming on. Again, what’s he gonna do the rest of the time? I don’t know. I do think we finally do have competition. It has to continue to progress, but there are a bunch of guys competing to be starters.”
One benefit, Bedenbaugh said, is daily practices against an OU defensive line that’s developing at a rapid pace.
“(It) has made us a lot better. It’s a battle every play for whatever it is, 10-15 guys. The second guy comes, third guy comes in, which I love. Because that is making us better,” Bedenbaugh said. “We have got to battle and compete each and every single play. There’s no doubt in my time here, it’s as deep as I’ve seen it. Talented, big, athletic and challenging as I’ve seen it since I’ve been here.”