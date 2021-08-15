It's too early to compare OU's 2021 offensive line to 2018's group. But Bill Bedenbaugh sees potential

“I’m saying across the board, each individual, freshmen, guys that have been here for a long time, have improved every day,” Bedenbaugh said. “I’m excited right now if it continues on this trajectory it’s been on. But it’s a constant, everyday thing. It’s like I talked to them today after practice. No matter if it’s good, you can’t get complacent. If you had your best practice you’ve ever had, you can’t get complacent.

“There’s always room to improve and get better. For us to be the best offensive line in the country, we’ve got to get better every day.”

The biggest void to fill on the offensive line is Humphrey, who spent the past three years anchoring at center.

Bedenbaugh feels good about Andrew Raym and Robert Congel, a transfer from Arizona. The two players are getting looks at the position, as well as Ian McIver. UCLA transfer Chris Murray is also getting some off-and-on looks at the spot.

The offensive line coach is also taking a good look at the tackle positions, which includes Tennessee transfer Wayna Morris. He’s getting reps at left tackle along with Anton Harrison and Savion Byrd.