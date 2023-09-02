Eric Bailey Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Eric Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NORMAN – Gavin Freeman seems to make the most of his first impression of a college football season.

Last season, his first touch of his Oklahoma’s career resulted in a 46-yard touchdown run against UTEP. On Saturday, the first time he touched the football ended with an 82-yard punt return for a score during the Sooners’ 73-0 win against Arkansas State.

What’s going on?

“I don’t know,” Freeman said with a smile after the season opener. “Like I said, I’m just waiting for my number to be called. Make the most of my opportunities to be playing with my guys.”

Freeman’s first-quarter score ended a seven-year drought for OU, which hadn’t scored a touchdown on a punt return since Dede Westbrook ran one back in the 2016 Bedlam contest.

Jayden Gibson is on the punt return team and was downfield taking care of Arkansas State defenders while Freeman was returning the kick.

“It’s just G-Freaky being G-Freaky, man. It’s him just doing his thing,” Gibson said. “We are a really good team when we make sure we have plays that get him the ball. I feel like if there’s one guy on the team we need to make sure … a lot of the time I feel like my plays happen through the flow of the game; it’s just me being me, going up and making a play, but for G-Freaky, it’s like we’re going to put in crazy plays for him so he can show how crazy of an athlete, how crazy of a player he is.”

Freeman gave credit to his teammates for the score when recollecting the scoring play.

“So I just remember catching it. And then I remember seeing the gaping hole because my guys were blocking their asses off. So I just hit it. I hit the outside and they made another massive hole on the sideline and I just hit it,” he said.

Freeman is the fourth OU player to score a touchdown on his first career punt return, joining Jimmy Harris (69 yards, vs. TCU, 1954), Eddie Hinton (63, vs. Oregon, 1966) and Elvis Peacock (54, vs. Kansas State, 1974).

Freeman also had seven-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. It’s his first scoring catch of his career.