NORMAN — Two years, 64 starts, 33 wins and 32 losses later, Tanner Groves doesn’t hold a single regret about the opportunity he’s found at Oklahoma.

“I’ll never look back and think I should have done it differently,” the Sooners’ veteran big man told reporters this week. “It’s just been an incredible experience. I’m still looking forward to the remaining games I have left.”

Those remaining games in an OU uniform — and of a college career that began at Eastern Washington in 2017 — are dwindling. In an afternoon visit to Lloyd Noble Center from No. 22 TCU, Groves will play the final regular season game of his college career Saturday.

The 6-foot-10 forward will be remembered for his beard and his headband and for the 10.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game he’s averaged. He’ll be remembered for helping lead OU to the NIT in Porter Moser’s debut season and (with Moser and Co. projected outside the NCAA Tournament field) for the March Madness appearances that have eluded the Sooners (14-16, 4-13 Big 12) the past two years, too.

Moser himself will remember Groves as “one of the first guys to step up” after he took over at OU two springs ago. The Sooners hired Moser on April 3, 2021. Groves committed to OU from the transfer portal 15 days later.

“When we got here — it was during a pandemic — I had to get to know Tanner through Zoom,” Moser said. “He had about 100 calls. He could have gone anywhere in the country. We had three players. He believed in what we were doing.”

Moser notes the widespread interest Groves held when he committed to OU out of the portal. Indeed, in the wake of his 35-point outburst against Kansas in the 2021 NCAA Tournament at the end of his fourth season at Eastern Washington, Groves was a coveted transfer commodity.

He whittled his options down to OU, Texas, Portland and Washington State before opting for Norman. All Groves did after that was become the model of what Moser aims for the players within his program to embody.

“High-character, toughness, passion, winning, on and off the floor," Moser said. "As I see the younger guys come in, like Los (Uzan) and Otega (Oweh), look at how the seniors act. I’ll always remember that of (Groves) when we started this; believing in what we’re doing. Coming in and never not having effort or attitude be an issue. Those are starting points for a program.”

Wins and losses and NCAA Tournament misses aside, Groves says he wouldn’t change much about his time at OU as the final stages of his journey with program approach.

“It’s been a really fun ride," Groves said. "It’s been pretty cool getting to put on the uniform for such an incredible university. I’ve had a lot of fun representing Oklahoma and kind of understanding the culture and what the program is all about. I’m really grateful for the opportunity to get to play here for incredible coaches and with incredible teammates over the last couple of years.”

Storylines

Senior Day honorees: Groves is only Sooner without remaining NCAA eligibility beyond the 2022-23 season, but he won’t be alone among Saturday's Senior Day honorees. Grant Sherfield, Jacob Groves and Jalen Hill — each of whom could return to OU or head elsewhere in the college ranks next season — will join Groves in the festivities prior to tip-off against TCU (20-10, 9-8).

Cortes returns: Bijan Cortes returned from a two-game absence to face Kansas State earlier this week and is back with the program after the sophomore guard temporarily stepped away from the Sooners citing personal reasons last month.

"He’s got the bounce in his step and the smile on his face," Moser said of Cortes. "That’s the No. 1 thing. It really is for Bijan. We’re just so happy he’s back with us. He did some good things in the game and getting his feet wet and going again. He’s full-blown back and ready to go. He’ll be playing tomorrow and hopefully will have a great game."

Cortes notched three points, two assists and a rebound in 12 minutes in Wednesday's 85-69 loss at Kansas State.

Stat to remember: TCU forced 15 OU giveaways and scored 25 points off turnovers in a 79-52 win over the Sooners on Jan. 24.