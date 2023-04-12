NORMAN — From the tunnel inside Lloyd Noble Center earlier this week, days before Oklahoma’s 12th NCAA Championships appearance in 14 years, K.J. Kindler’s mind churned back to the first time she experienced national title proximity as a head coach.

The year was 2006 and the Sooners’ eventual five-time national champion coach held the top job at Iowa State.

In 2005, Kindler’s Cyclones had reached what was then a 12-team NCAA Finals field but fell short of title contention in the Super Six.

A year later, during Kindler’s final season at Iowa State, a Cyclones program that has often found success in the backdrop of the traditional gymnastics powerhouses over the course of its history returned to the NCAA finals.

And this time, through a storm of injuries, loads of medical tape and the efforts of All-Americans Janet Anson, Erin Dethloff and Laura-Kay Powell, Iowa State advanced with a narrow claim to the sixth and final spot in the final round — as far as the Cyclones had ever been or have been since.

“It was unexpected,” Kindler recalled. “Everyone was cheering us on and rooting for us because we were the ultimate underdog, right? Four years later I'm here at Oklahoma in 2010. Same mentality; an underdog mentality.”

Those were Kindler’s initial dances with college gymnastics’ ultimate prize.

In the years since, Kindler and the Sooners have shed that underdog tag. Such is the reality for an OU program that’s reached the championship stage in every full season since 2013 and grabbed four of the last six national titles dating back to 2016.

The top-seeded Sooners (23-1) begin their latest trip to the NCAA Championships Thursday night inside Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas (8 p.m., ESPN2) in the same bracket as No. 2 Utah, No. 5 UCLA and No. 7 Kentucky, all vying for a place in Saturday’s Four on the Floor.

Thursday’s opening session features No. 3 Florida, No. 4 California, No. 6 LSU California and No. 8 Denver. The 2023 national championship will be settled at 3 p.m. Saturday on ABC.

For OU, annual appearances on the final weekend of the season have become the standard. That five of the seven teams the Sooners saw on their way to the 2022 national title are not back in Fort Worth this spring only underscores the stability and consistency required in OU's continued run of success.

“It's not easy,” OU junior Audrey Davis said this week. ”It's really hard and making it to where we've made it today is incredible. And the past three years it's really nice to be able to say that we've made it here every year. But … t's not a given.”

Under Kindler’s watch since the spring of 2006, the Sooners left their underdog status in the dust long ago.

Today, Kindler, 52, calls adopting a new mindset and adapting to life with a target on OU’s back as her “biggest challenge” of the last four years. But if the tectonic plates in the sport have shifted with the Sooners at the forefront of transformational era in women's gymnastics since her arrival, the path to consistent dominance has veered little even from Kindler's first Iowa State teams in the early 2000s.

"Every coach says this but it's about the process," she explained.

For instance, the process of OU's journey to this week's NCAA Championships began nearly 365 days ago in the immediate aftermath of the Sooners' 2022 national title.

During exit meetings last April, Kindler and her staff impressed upon each of OU's gymnasts the importance of the summer in front of them. The 2023 season started then, they emphasized. Every step between those days and the Sooners' Jan. 7 opener in Las Vegas would matter.

"It's a commitment from the get-go," Kindler said. "It's very difficult to sustain. Fifty percent of the field being new this year — it tells you how difficult it is."

"I think if we focus just on staying on top that that would be very difficult for us to move through the process," she said. "So our goal is to be the best that we can be. Recruit the best athletes to Oklahoma and get them to buy into what we're doing and hopefully the results will take care of themselves.”

Nearly 20 years into Kindler's tenure, the Sooners are expected to be nowhere other than the national competition in which they'll close the season this weekend.

For Kindler, the difference now lies in the status change OU has picked up in recent years. No longer the Cinderella story of 2006 or 2010, her charge is unchanged.

“We still have these amazing athletes and every team is different," Kindler said. "Some young lady hasn't won yet. Faith Torrez — she’s never won, right? So my job is to get her there. To give her that opportunity. And hopefully have her earn that achievement.

"Every group I feel very responsible for their experience and wanting them to walk away feeling the same way ... but it’s hard. It’s very hard.”