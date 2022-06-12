'It's a dream come true' as Oklahoma wins Super Regional to earn College World Series bid

Oklahoma’s had the same goal during the cool months of last fall’s baseball practices through the recent steamy days of June: Finish things off in Omaha.

On Sunday, the Sooners captured an 11-2 win over Virginia Tech to win the Super Regional best-of-3 series and advance to the College World Series.

OU will face Texas A&M at a date and time to be announced Monday evening. The CWS consists of four teams and runs from June 17-27 at Charles Schwab Field in downtown Omaha.

“It’s a dream come true, for sure,” said Tanner Tredaway, who had two home runs and two doubles in the series-clinching victory. “These guys, we’ve all just worked our tails off from the fall. It’s a new group of guys and we’ve just become so close within this year.

“I can’t be more proud of these guys and all the work that we put into it. It’s led up to this moment now.”

The Sooners (42-22) slammed five home runs in the Super Regional’s deciding game. Peyton Graham, Jackson Nicklaus and Kendall Pettis also hit solo shots.

Oklahoma has had an impressive postseason run. The Sooners captured the Big 12 championship, defeated the SEC runner-up Florida in the regional championship in Gainesville and then earned a triumph over ACC champion Virginia Tech on the road in the best-of-3 series.

This will be the 11th time that the OU program has advanced to the CWS and first time since 2010. The Sooners have won two national championships — 1951 and 1994.

Starter Cade Horton (4-2) threw six strong innings and only allowed two hits. Chazz Martinez and Trevin Michael combined for three innings of hitless relief.

Tredaway and Graham’s first-inning homers made it 2-0.

“I thought us scoring two runs in the first inning settled Cade down a little bit, to just execute pitches,” OU coach Skip Johnson said. “The defense played outstanding and we kind of started separating the game, which is kind of what the identity of our team is.

“We just tried to keep tacking on. We knew how offensive they were. They could explode at any time. I think Cade kept them off balance and made some quality execution of pitches.”

Virginia Tech (45-14) tied the game in the third when Carson DeMartini hit a two-run homer.

OU took control with three runs in the fourth, highlighted by Tredaway’s second home run of the day.

Tredaway joined Blake Robertson with RBI doubles in the fifth to make it 7-2.

Oklahoma scored single runs in the next four innings to make it 11-2 in the ninth. Kendall Pettis and Jackson Nicklaus had solo home runs Jimmy Crooks and Wallace Clark had RBIs during that stretch.

“I feel like this group, only we believed it,” Pettis said. “I feel like a lot of people outside OU didn’t really believe that we could do this.

“But the whole time — no matter in the fall or the spring — we always knew that we had a chance.”

Michel ended the win by striking out four of Virginia Tech’s final six batters. After ending the game with a strikeout of pinch-hitter Jonah Seagears, he mimicked Virginia Tech closer Kiernan Higgins’ save celebration with a two-finger wave goodbye to the Hokies’ dugout.

“Yeah, I knew whenever we beat them today, I was going to do it,” Michael said. “I take that as you showing up our team and I just wanted to return the favor.”

OKLAHOMA 11, VIRGINIA TECH 2

OU;200;321;111;--;11;15;0

VT;002;000;000;--;2;2;0

Horton, Martinez (7), Michael (8) and Crooks; Geber, Weycker (4), Firoved (5), Higgins (7), Worley (8) and Hunter. 2B: Robertson, Tredaway 2, Crooks. HR: Graham (20), Tredaway 2 (9), Nicklaus (10), Pettis (5). W: Horton (4-2). L: Geber (1-2).

