Perhaps the most significant day in the modern history of Texas A&M’s athletic history came on July 1, 2012. For Eric Hyman, it happened to be his second day on the job as athletic director at the public, land-grant university in College Station, Texas, in his 40th year in athletic administration.

Texas A&M’s 2012 Big 12 exit alongside Missouri stands as the last time the Southeastern Conference formally welcomed a pair of newcomers into one of the nation’s most prestigious athletic leagues.

On July 1, 2024, it’ll happen again when Oklahoma and Texas officially make the jump from the Big 12 to the SEC. As of Saturday, the Sooners and Longhorns sit only 365 days away from their official arrival into a new conference home.

“There was a process to assimilating into the SEC,” said Hyman, whose previous stops in athletic director roles prior to Texas A&M included TCU (1998-2005) and South Carolina (2005-12). “It didn’t happen in one day.”

Hyman’s tenure in College Station ended in 2016 and marked the final chapter in a career in athletic administration that spanned six universities and four decades.

Last month, Hyman spoke with the Tulsa World on Texas A&M's 2012 move, OU’s incoming jump to the SEC, the changes that lie ahead for the Sooners in 2024 and more:

*This interview has been edited for length and clarity*

Tulsa World: Your first day in charge at Texas A&M was June 30, 2012. The school became a full member of the SEC a day later on July 1. What feelings did you sense around College Station at the time?

Eric Hyman: “They were excited and they were extremely nervous. There were some people who were so excited they weren’t nervous at all. And then you had some people that were more nervous because they were going into the unknown. It's a big step going from the Big 12 into the SEC and the question was this: Can we compete with the Alabamas and the LSUs and the Floridas of the world?’”

TW: You arrived with SEC experience from your time at South Carolina. What was your message to an uncertain fanbase?

EH: “I tried to tell them it’s a different world than the Big 12. It’s going to be unbelievably challenging all the way across the board. In the SEC every football game is a 12-round heavyweight boxing match. You better wear your big boy pants because it’s going to be a hell of a challenge.”

TW: Johnny Manziel won the Heisman Trophy and the Aggies went 11-2 in that first fall in the SEC. Did fast success quell some of those uneasy feelings early on?

EH: “All those apprehensions that I mention? They all changed as soon as Johnny stepped on the football field. It showed them that, ‘Hey, we can compete.’ People realized that we could put a program out there that represents Texas A&M and the way we want to be represented. There was excitement about it. But it was still a nervous excitement.”

TW: By July 1, 2024, OU’s jump to the SEC will have been nearly three years in the making. What will Joe Castiglione’s first week in the league look like?

EH: “I don’t know that there will be any difference. But he is going to be able to focus going forward as opposed to sort of straddling the fence, which he’s had to do. He’s been in the position where he’s in both leagues; being in the SEC but still in the Big 12. So when he goes into the SEC the Big 12 will be in his rearview mirror. That’ll be over with. I think that’ll help him from a professional standpoint because he can focus on the real deal which is the SEC now.”

TW: You’d spent time in the SEC but Texas A&M was new to the league. What can he expect in those league meetings once OU is a full member?

EH: “Back then, the SEC was very compatible and I think that’s what Joe will find. That was a lot of (former SEC commissioner) Mike Slive’s leadership. Mike developed it to where we wanted to do what was right for the SEC. That was always the undercurrent. I don’t know that other leagues have that to that extent.

“On the field of competition we wanted to knock your head off. But once the game was over with we would try to be supportive of one another. I think that’s a characteristic of the SEC.”

TW: I’m sure there will be similar nerves among the OU fanbase come the fall of 2024. You mentioned the power of what Johnny Manziel did in Year 1 — what could a good start to life in the SEC in 2024 do for OU?

EH: “You would not believe how once (Manziel) stepped on that football field the angst began to dissipate. Right then and there we realized we could compete against these people. We don’t have to take a back step. There’s not going to be a huge transitional period. He’s the one that helped A&M as much as anybody as far as us getting accepted into the SEC.”

TW: You know the SEC. And you know conference realignment. What do you view as the biggest challenge waiting for OU and Texas in their new league?

EH: “What they’re going to have to understand is that the SEC is a lot like religion except half the people aren’t faking it. I’m being dead serious. It’s huge. The culture — they’re going to get that. It’s a higher level of intensity. There’s intensity in the Big 12. But there’s a real high level intensity in the SEC.

“Oklahoma and Texas have got their work cut out for them week in, week out. It’s something they have not experienced. At the top of the Big 12 are schools that would be competitive in the SEC. But the challenge is that near the bottom of the SEC is much better than near the bottom of the Big 12.”

TW: For all the long-term benefits of joining the conference, what’s one immediate boost OU and Texas will gain once they’re in the SEC?

EH: “What Texas will now have and Oklahoma will now have — which is one of the biggest benefits of being in the SEC — is that they’ll both have the SEC moniker. Having that SEC moniker, especially in recruiting with the fans and everything else, it will elevate them.”

“It’s not like the recruiting has been bad. But it might take a few steps forward or upward because of that. I know it has for A&M versus Texas (since 2012). It’s why there might have been a reluctance for A&M (inviting Texas to the SEC).”

TW: OU’s annual conference revenues are expected to climb north of $50 million in the SEC. What will those figures change?

EH: “It is a dramatic step forward from a financial standpoint. You can do a lot more and there will be more going forward. There is a separation from the schools. For the Big Ten and the SEC to obtain the amount of money they obtain that might give them a little bit more of a financial flexibility. The competitiveness is the highest level in the country.

“It’s a different world.”