NORMAN — Porter Moser had certainly never seen Lloyd Noble Center so full.

Forward Jalen Hill, the longest-tenured Sooner, was pretty sure he hadn't either.

Boosted by Saturday’s rout of Alabama, the offer of free admission and winter weather that ultimately fell short of expectation, Oklahoma drew an announced crowd of 13,431 that brought a palpable pregame hum for Oklahoma State’s latest visit Wednesday night.

In return, the Sooners rewarded the packed house with a fifth loss in six Big 12 games, a sixth Bedlam defeat in seven tries and helped the Cowboys to a 71-61 victory, completing OSU’s comfortable sweep in the 2022-23 edition of the storied rivalry, exactly two weeks after a 16-point smackdown on Jan. 18 in Stillwater.

“It sucks,” Hill said late Wednesday. “We had like 12,000 fans in the building and we just couldn’t get a win. It sucks, man.”

Inclement weather or not, the fans in crimson who headed for the doors just after the Cowboys claimed a 62-40 lead with 8:14 remaining couldn’t be blamed for seeking an early exit. One step forward for OU in 2023, at least one step back.

While familiar threads ran through the Sooners’ third double-digit defeat of league play, a key difference Wednesday was that OU (12-10, 2-7 Big 12) arrived fresh off one of its biggest victories in recent history — the program's highest-ranked win since March, 2002.

Veteran forward Tanner Groves said the 93-69 win over Alabama could be “a turning point” in the Sooners’ season. For Moser, there was validation in the 24-point victory; proof of concept for a team that had suffered several narrow misses against the Big 12’s elite in early January. Sophomore guard Bijan Cortes saw it as a foundation to build upon toward something bigger with March entering the horizon.

Instead, following a second double-digit loss to Mike Boynton and Co. in the span of 14-days, OU’s sole conference wins remain over Texas Tech and West Virginia, the two teams settled on either side of the Sooners at the bottom of the Big 12 standings.

OU travels to face the Mountaineers Saturday. After that, eight consecutive games against league foes currently ranked inside the AP Top 25 as the Sooners continue their season-long hover around the NCAA Tournament bubble.

So, from the height of the Alabama win to the depths of the latest Bedlam defeat to all that lies in front of OU in the next six weeks, where do the 2022-23 Sooners sit in the bigger picture?

“I don’t know,” Moser said minutes falling to 1-3 against the Cowboys. “I’m just answering questions right here about this. I know this: I’ll go back with my staff…obviously this game we’ll put behind us and we got to put a game plan here quickly because we leave for West Virginia Friday. So that’s our focus now.”

If circumstances felt different entering Wednesday, the factors that contributed to the result would have felt painfully familiar to OU’s frequent viewers this season.

For starters, there was another slow start.

The Sooners committed turnovers on six of their initial 17 possessions and began 2-of-10 from the field. Before halftime, they shot 14.3% (2-of-14) from 3-point range. After OSU opened the game with a 10-2 run, OU never cut the gap closer than seven points over the final 33:28 of regulation.

In the Sooners’ last six games, they’ve been outscored by opponents 45-25 in the first four minutes of regulation.

“We just let them get too easy of buckets and they kept the crowd out of it the whole game,” Hill said. “We just couldn’t get it within a reasonable margin.”

The lack of offensive rhythm wasn’t exclusive to the early minutes.

Grant Sherfield’s 14 points came on 4-of-12 shooting and 3-of-10 from deep. He was joined in double figures by only Milos Uzan (11 points, 4-of-10 FG). OU went without a field goal for nearly five minutes at one point in the second half; a stretch which saw Moser pick up his second technical foul of the season.

OU’s 16 made field goals on 46 attempts marked its fewest makes in a game since March, 2020. The last time the Sooners made fewer in a Bedlam bout? Feb. 14, 2001.

“I thought we had some shots early,” Moser said. “You have to give (OSU) credit. They’re a top-seven on defense. We know their guards are very quick. We know they have rim protectors.

“We weren’t good offensively,” he added. “We missed some shots.”

And following a weekend reprieve from the physicality of the Big 12, OU was beaten again in the paint, this time to the tune of 36 points and 9 rebounds between Cowboys Kalib Boone and Moussa Cisse.

Some of the advantages OSU enjoyed: a 42-32 lead in the rebound battle. Forty-four points in the paint to OU’s 22. Fourteen offensive rebounds for 13 second-chance points.

Through 21 games, the Sooners sit last among Big 12 teams pulling down 32.2 rebounds per game.

“Right from the beginning we didn’t really have an answer for Boone or Cisse,” he said.

“When you do get a stop and you’re trying to come back and they get those offensive rebounds, those are disheartening. But I know this is if we’re not then I’ve got to coach and get into their legs and box out more. We’ve got to box out better.”

Perhaps the best thing featured inside Lloyd Noble Center Wednesday — save for the halftime performance from Red Panda — was the home crowd. Moser was sure to express his appreciation afterward.

"Just want to say thank you to them," Moser said. "We’re gonna keep fighting. We’re gonna build this thing. But I’m telling you they were great. They were great and they came out in droves.

"Very disappointed for the fanbase and they were great tonight, our fans."

OU's last two home games have produced two of the best crowds of Moser's tenure. But as the themes stay the same for the Sooners while the calendar turns to February and March enter the frame, the toll is beginning to mount.

“I’d definitely say it starts to weigh (on you)," Hill said. "We just need to string together 3-4 games where we’re just hot to just help get us in the tournament.”