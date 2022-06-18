'It’s special': 2010 Sooners reconnected by OU's latest trip to the Men's College World Series

Today, the Sooners who carried Oklahoma to 50 wins and a trip to the Men's College World Series in the spring of 2010 are largely removed from one another, spread by distance, varying lifestyles and the passage of time.

Infielder Cameron Seitzer, for instance, is the hitting coach with the Chicago White Sox Single-A affiliate in Kannapolis, North Carolina. Catcher Tyler Ogle, a one-time Tulsa Driller, is an accountant in Pittsburgh. Right-hander Bobby Shore, who went eight innings in the Super Regional clincher that sent OU to Omaha, is a scout with the Kansas City Royals.

Fellow righty Zach Neal is one of the few from the Sooners’ 10th MCWS team still on an active roster. He holds a record of 5-4 in 12 appearances with the Albuquerque Isotopes of the Pacific Coast League in 2022.

Twelve years can separate the tightest teams, even ones like the Sooners that Seitzer described as “brothers who played for each other more than anything.”

But since last Sunday, the central figures in OU’s MCWS run in 2010 have found themselves recollecting, relaying old jokes and stories and sharing photos from the past on a recently created text chain, bonded again by another group of Sooners making the trip to Omaha.

“It’s crazy — there’s some guys I haven’t talked to in 10 years,” Shore said. “It’s been cool seeing everyone reach back out. Just be able to get on that group chat and remember all the fun memories we had … it’s special.”

While OU’s current crop continues its unexpected ride through the NCAA baseball postseason, continuing the journey with a 13-8 win over Texas A&M on Friday, the last group of Sooners to reach the MCWS is reuniting. And it has got Ryan Gaines to thank for it.

The program’s director of operations arrived at his fourth College World Series with OU this week. Gaines was there when the Sooners claimed their second national title in 1994 and again in 2010 when they beat North Carolina and Virginia to reach Omaha, where OU later took a game off eventual champion South Carolina.

Like several players from the 2010 group, Gaines sees links between that team and the one that meets Notre Dame at 6 p.m. Sunday inside Charles Schwab Field Omaha on ESPN2.

“That was just a really resilient group of kids in 2010,” Gaines said from the MCWS this week. “They were all kind of best friends. More than just teammates. And when they become best friends is when you wind up getting results like this. These guys became lifelong friends. It’s very similar to the team right now.”

With that connection in mind last Sunday, after the Sooners topped No. 4-seed Virginia Tech and booked another trip to the MCWS on the road at a Virginia school, Gaines dug up some phone numbers of the 2010 group and fired off a text.

“The message said something like, ‘The state of Virginia has once again been good to us, but I hear Omaha is lovely this time of year,’” Gaines said.

The group chat started small last Sunday, then grew from Gaines’ initial message in the leadup to OU’s trip to the MCWS, a few 2010 Sooners at a time. Gaines estimates the group now contains about 20 of the 27 players from that spring’s roster.

“There’s a lot of guys coming out of the woodwork, and we’ve been able to reestablish some of those relationships,” Seitzer said.

“I don’t want to name any names, but there’s a couple of guys on there where I’m like ‘Oh my gosh. I forgot about him,’” Shore said. “I went to see the 'Top Gun' movie and I came out of the theater with about 50 new messages waiting in the group.”

Back together all in one place — albeit a digital one — the connection between the group of former ballplayers has surged again and memories are flowing.

The spur-of-the-moment, 12-year reunion has the former Sooners reminiscing, sharing stories of coach Sunny Golloway, road trips past and the last MCWS played at Omaha’s Rosenblatt Stadium. It has them digging up old photos, most captured on now long-lost digital cameras and thinking of Jarrett Semler, a 2010 Sooner who died in the past few years, Gaines said.

"He would have been so fired up about us going to Omaha," Gaines explained. "It was such a big deal to him when we went in 2010.”

Decades old jokes, suddenly, have come back to life.

“I haven’t heard these things in 10 or 12 years,” Ogle said. “It’s kind of funny to see them resurface.”

With the memories and restored connections over the past week, perspective on the years passed has arrived for some, too.

“For me, personally, it’s kind of crazy to think I’m still playing,” said Neal, who has worn 15 different uniforms and spent three seasons in Japan since he was drafted in June 2010. “Twelve years later and I’m still doing this.

“It’s kind of giving me a fresh perspective. Man, it’s been a long time, and to look back on that road and consider what I was even thinking back then. I have a wife and little baby now. To reunite with a bunch of guys you haven’t talked to has kind of given me a cool outlook on the journey.”

Activity in the group chat only intensified with the Sooners’ arrival in Omaha on Wednesday. The former players haven’t run out of tales to tell and photos to share — not yet, at least. Earlier this week, Ogle put his phone down and picked it back up to find nearly 100 texts waiting for him.

What will the conversations look like when OU is in action at the MCWS, say while the Sooners face Notre Dame on Sunday?

“This chat is going be pretty wild,” Ogle said.

