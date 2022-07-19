‘It’s new times’: Eric Gray set to lead OU running backs into new era in the Sooners’ backfield

Kennedy Brooks, for the better part of the past four years, kept the running back position at Oklahoma locked down.

On the Saturdays he played from 2018 to 2021 — Brooks opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns — the Sooners entered their games equipped with a pillar out of the backfield in the three-time 1,000-yard rusher from Texas.

But Brooks begins his first NFL training camp next Tuesday with the Philadelphia Eagles. As for OU’s plan of attack at running back without him in 2022, the conversation begins with senior Eric Gray.

“EG is running that room as if he’s been there for five years,” Wide receiver Marvin Mims said of Gray last week during Big 12 Football Media Days. “That’s just the guy he is — especially with Kennedy leaving. I mean, it’s new times.”

Missing Brooks’ stability, the Sooners enter Year 1 under coach Brent Venables less certain at the running back position than seasons past. And within a crowded collection of running backs that includes lightly-used, fourth-year rusher Marcus Major, a pair of true freshman in Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk and two walk-on transfers, Gray, the Sooners’ third-leading rusher from a year ago, appears likely to shoulder the load.

A transfer from Tennessee, Gray carried 78 times for 412 yards and two scores in Norman last fall in a deputy role behind Brooks, closing out his debut season with five catches and a receiving touchdown in OU’s Dec. 29 Alamo Bowl win over Oregon. Next month, when he reports for fall camp on Aug. 4, Gray will return as the Sooners’ most experienced ball carrier.

He may also, perhaps, be the ideal fit at running back under first-year offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. Across Lebby’s last three seasons as a coordinator — two at UCF with OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel and last fall at Ole Miss — his pass-happy offenses have featured three running backs with 20 or more receptions. Gray, with 23 catches last fall and 66 total for his career, can fit the mold for Lebby both on the ground and in the air.

“Physicality — running more physical,” Gray said this spring when asked what he hoped to improve in 2022. “Breaking those long runs, because you need that as an offense. You need a back that’s going to be able to break those long runs and take it to the house and get your linemen off the field.

“With the tempo we’re playing with, those lineman, they’ll want to get off the field. So if you can break it, you make everyone happy.”

And while Gray could represent a fit to lead OU’s running backs in Lebby’s inaugural offense, he’s not likely to be called upon as often as other Sooners in the past.

As he totaled 3,320 career yards from 2018-21, Brooks averaged more than 157 carries per season, maxing out at 198 touches in his final season last fall. Lebby, meanwhile, dating back to his first season in charge of the offense at UCF in 2019, has been more keen on spreading the wealth. Not only have his offenses not produced a 1,000-yard rusher since then, they also have not seen a single running back eclipse 149 carries in a season.

With Lebby’s track record, all signs point to opportunities for the likes of Major, Barnes and Sawchuk, as well as UCF transfer Bentavious Thompson, who committed to OU in June.

Major, a former four-star recruit from Oklahoma City, has carried only 60 times in three seasons with the Sooners, limited by issues surrounding injury and eligibility.

Here’s what OU’s representatives had to say about the other running backs at last week’s media days:

“Pretty sure you guys saw him during spring — he’s a freak," Mims said.

Mims on Sawchuck: “(We) just got Gavin Sawchuk in the program about a month ago. He’s looking real good. Fast kid. Track kid.”

“I think everyone just needs a believer, you know? I’m the biggest believer in Beno,” Dillon Gabriel said of Thompson, his former UCF teammate. “... I just think he’s a downhill runner. Dude just wants to win. Love to run the ball and he’s really good at it. So I’m excited and proud of him. I’ve known him for a while and love that guy to death for sure.”

One last quote, from Mims on the new-look running back group on the whole:

"They run the ball real hard," he said. "That’s one thing about Lebby and DeMarco (Murray) — they’re going to have people who run the ball hard and will run through their face.”