'It’s hard to talk about, really. I’m just really torn apart,' Stoops says on OKC radio about Cale Gundy

Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops has been “really torn apart” by the situation surrounding Cale Gundy’s sudden resignation from the football staff.

It’s hard to talk about, really. I’m just really torn apart,” Stoops said during “The Rush” afternoon show on KREF. “It’s tough (for) our whole close-knit football family. It’s just an unfortunate and terrible situation, but you have to try to move forward.”

Over the past 48 hours, there have been sides picked following statements from Gundy and head coach Brent Venables.

Gundy, the team’s former wide receivers coach, announced he was severing ties from OU via social media on Sunday night. His statement included an apology for using a “shameful and hurtful” word during a team meeting. Gundy said he was reading words from an inattentive player’s iPad during a team meeting.

Brent Venables, in a statement, said that Gundy read to his team “not once but multiple times, a racially charged word that is objectionable to everyone and does not reflect the attitude and values or our university or our football program.”

Social media has had many different opinions. Many — including former players — have expressed support for Gundy, as well as the fan base. There’s also some who believe that the school made the right decision.

“You can’t have a side. There is no good side. There’s no right or wrong side. It’s just an unfortunate situation,” Stoops said. “But whatever side someone is trying to be on, you need to take a considerable amount of time and understand all the parties involved and what they are dealing with and their side of it. You’re not doing it justice if you don’t put yourself on the other side’s shoes and what they have to deal with.”

Stoops said about Gundy, who he hired on his initial staff in 1999: “I love him to death. Of course. We’ve been together for all this time and all these blood, sweat and tears have been put into this program. No one’s done more. He’s been incredible. But we all know in every occupation you might be in one wrong moment or incident, you can have severe consequences. Every occupation out there.”

During Stoops’ 18-year career as OU’s head coach, he’s made some tough decisions. He is one of the few who can understand what Venables has gone through the past few days.

“Brent didn’t create the situation. He’s charged with leading the program forward. And I know what that’s like, developing a team identity and a team culture of 140 players, coaches and support staff. That isn’t easy,” Stoops said. “And if he feels that this incident doesn’t align with that culture or diminishes from it and feels that this is the best path forward for the program, then we have to trust his judgment. That’s the bottom line. He’s the one who has to go see those players in that team and that program every single day. And no one else does.

“I’ll say this. He may be a first-year coach, but that guy has been around for over 25 years and with three Hall of Fame coaches between (Bill) Snyder, myself and Dabo Sweeney. He knows what kind of program he wants and the culture he wants and you got to trust him with that.”

Stoops said the best thing for everybody — players, coaches and the fan base — is to move forward.

“Have a degree of understanding for everybody and all parties and let it go. Move forward because it isn’t going to change. It is what it is,” Stoops said. “It’s unfortunate. It’s sad. It kills me. But again, there is no good position on this. You just have to move forward. And, again, have an understanding for all involved.

“None of us know exactly what happened and transpired. There is no good position. You have to trust your head coach. That doesn’t change all the respect and love we have for Cale and respect for all the hard work. Everybody should embrace him. That’s right. One moment, one sore moment, doesn’t change all of that. We all know the character and the man he is.”