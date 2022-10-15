'It’s good to get our guy back': Dillon Gabriel's return sparks OU's offensive resurgence

NORMAN — Earlier this week, Oklahoma’s offensive players were spread out across the Red Room inside the Sooners’ team facility, breaking down game film by position group.

That was until quarterback Dillon Gabriel spoke up.

“We’re in a film meeting this week and he brings everybody up to the first two rows — let’s get in tight,” said tight end Brayden Willis. “That’s just the stuff that we need. That’s the sign of a leader. And that’s the sign of a great quarterback.

“It’s good to get our guy back.”

OU got its quarterback back in Week 7. And on Saturday, Gabriel was the key to an offensive resurgence on a day the Sooners outgunned 19th-ranked Kansas and snapped a three-game losing streak in a 52-42 win at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

“Dillon Gabriel makes a big difference, as you saw today,” coach Brent Venables said postgame.

Cleared from concussion protocol in the leadup to Saturday’s visit from Kansas, Gabriel returned under center and returned the oomph to the Sooners’ offense, even with mixed results in his first action since he suffered a concussion in the second quarter at TCU on Oct. 1.

After missing last weekend’s 49-0 defeat to Texas, Gabriel doled out the most productive performance of his OU career on the Jayhawks, completing 29 of his 42 passes for a season-high 403 yards and three total touchdowns. The high-power showing also featured two fumbles and a third-quarter interception, the first three turnovers of Gabriel’s 2022 season.

In Gabriel, OU had the crucial ingredient to drive a 701-yard outing — the Sooners’ highest yardage count in a Big 12 game since 2018 — and the passer it needed to snap Venables and Co. out of a midseason funk.

“He felt good and I was proud of the way he played,” said offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. “Hate the turnovers. Hate putting our defense in that situation. But, man, I’m proud of him and how he played.”

Gabriel returned Saturday 14 days after he left OU’s Oct. 1 loss at TCU with a concussion courtesy of a helmet-to-helmet from Horned Frogs linebacker Jamoi Hodge. After Saturday’s win, Gabriel detailed the early hurdles he had to overcome.

“It was a lot to comprehend at the time,” Gabriel explained. “I just took the two days, the first 48 hours, being super cautious. Not being on my phone. Not being on any TV or watching anything. I think I was maybe awake for eight hours a day. Sleeping most of the day.

“The trainers, they just put me in a good spot.”

Gabriel was a full participant in practice this week, and roughly 10 days after the initial injury was cleared to return for Saturday’s game.

He shook off the rust quickly against Kansas, engineering scoring drives on each of the Sooners’ first two possessions, capped by respective rushing scores by Jovantae Barnes and Eric Gray. With touchdown passes to Theo Wease (four catches, 56 yards) and Willis (five catches, 106 yards) on either side of halftime, Gabriel upped his count to 13 passing touchdowns on the year and added another score with his feet that improved the Sooners’ advantage to 42-21 less than five minutes into the second half.

Turnovers were the thorns in Gabriel’s return.

Gabriel fumbled on an option play on the Sooners' third possession of the game and threw an interception in between a pair of touchdown drives in the third quarter. On another third-quarter play, the football slipped from his hand and into the possession of a Kansas defender.

“It was such a weird play,” Gabriel said. “Not a good one for sure. A weird play overall.”

While Gabriel balanced his production with the uncharacteristic lack of ball security, there was relief for OU's skill players in simply having its quarterback filling the role once again.

“He’s always cool, calm and collected,” Willis said. “He has a great hand on running things. We just move efficiently when No. 8 is the guy. It’s good to get our guy back. Everybody seems a little more comfortable. A little more relaxed. We go play free and fast. We all love the guy.”

Asked about the moment when he pulled his teammates together during the film session earlier this week, Gabriel laughed.

“It's funny looking back at that because we were just joking around having a bunch of fun,” Gabriel said. “But little things truly do matter.”

Gabriel has been doing the little things from the moment he stepped on campus in January. His presence was needed in the Red Room earlier this week, and it was vital once again for the Sooners on Saturday.