'It’s going to be a defense killer': Sooners settling into Lebby's up-tempo offense this spring

NORMAN — Jeff Lebby’s offenses, as Oklahoma’s first-year offensive coordinator explained Thursday, have always evolved.

The attack he guided to 41.3 points per game at Baylor in the middle of the last decade was different from the one Lebby later ran at UCF, where the Knights produced 540.5 yards per game — second most in the country — in 2019. And Lebby’s offense at Ole Miss, which finished ninth nationally in total yardage last fall, was a variation of its own.

Each one of his high-octane schemes has featured adaptations, down to the one Lebby is introducing in Norman this spring. But one common thread that runs through them all is speed.

“The constant is the tempo,” Lebby said. “We’re going to play incredibly fast. We’re going to push the tempo. We’re going to dictate how the game is played. That’s where it starts for us.”

Two practice sessions into spring camp, Sooners like junior center Andrew Raym are still adjusting to their new pace of life.

“I’m not going to lie — it’s pretty tough,” Raym said. “Legs are feeling like concrete there at the end of practice.”

Lebby and his offense are among the new features unfurling during this spring camp as the Sooners settle in under first-year head coach Brent Venables.

In 2022, the 38-year old Lebby takes the reins of an offense missing many of the key pieces that powered the Big 12's top offense last fall. But with UCF transfer Dillon Gabriel at quarterback, a group of versatile rushers and a deep group of wide receivers, Lebby has talent at his disposal as he implements his system.

Most crucial for OU's offensive cogs this spring is acclimating to the tempo with Lebby at the helm. On Thursday, Lebby was asked for a timeline on when he expects his offense to be fully installed.

"We’ve got smart guys in the locker room," Lebby said. "I feel like we can be really aggressive with what they’re doing. We’re constantly changing. We’re constantly evolving. Doing things different than we did last year, the year before, two years before that.

"Just trying to strain these guys mentally as well as physically to get us where we need to be. We’ll be there by Day 15 of spring ball.”

The tired legs Raym felt Thursday afternoon are part of that process. Sophomore pass catcher Jalil Farooq referenced the physical conditioning needed to keep up in the Sooners' new system; fellow pass catcher Drake Stoops spoke about mental conditioning, maintaining focus in his route-running through fatigue.

As the members of OU's offense get caught up, there's an excitement over the openings the fast-paced attack is designed to create.

"I like playing in a tempo offense because you can catch the defense slipping," said wide receiver Theo Wease.

"We’re running a lot of plays in a short amount of time," Raym added. "Even our defense is telling us right now: It’s going to be a defense killer. They don’t even know what’s coming at them.”

For Raym, who had grown used to barking instructions across the offensive line in the past, the integration of a tempo offense means less responsibility, too.

"It’s taken a lot off of my plate because we’re moving so fast," Raym said. "I don’t have the time to make as many calls. Now, the whole (offensive line) is expected to know what they’re doing on every play.”

By the conclusion of spring camp, Lebby expects his offense to be up to speed. Come OU's Sept. 3 opener against UTEP, he hopes this latest variation will be up and running just like his offenses at Baylor, UCF and Ole Miss.

In meantime, players like Raym will simply continue working to get their legs under them.

“Three or four more practices and we’ll be used to it," Raym said.

