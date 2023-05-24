NORMAN — From the team meeting room adjacent to the Sooners’ home field, Oklahoma softball coach Patty Gasso thought back to what changed when the program moved from the less-than-friendly confines of Reaves Park into Marita Hynes Field some 25 springs ago in 1998.

“I didn't have to pick up trash before practice like we did over at Reaves Park,” Gasso recalled Wednesday afternoon.

“We didn't get kicked off the field at five o'clock because they had to get to the field ready for slowpitch. That's what we were dealing with. You would never know we were a collegiate team by the way we were treated when we went over there.

“When I came here I felt like we went from playing basketball on the blacktop to coming into a real gymnasium. That's kind of what it felt like — just a big step up.”

Gasso has in the past likened that 1998 relocation to moving into the Taj Mahal. But this weekend when top-seeded OU hosts No. 16 Clemson in the NCAA Norman Super Regional, the Sooners likely will play their final games on the turf at Marita Hynes, a ballpark in which OU holds an all-time record of 546-61-1 and Gasso has coached every game.

“It’s bittersweet,” she explained recently. “My whole life has been spent on this field. Lots of memories.”

Marita Hynes Field is where the 29th-year coach built her dynastic program in Norman.

But, if construction plans stay on track, the Sooners will open next year elsewhere in their new home at Love’s Field, the $42 million, 3,000-seat facility in progress a half mile north of OU’s current stadium. That expected timeline leaves this weekend’s best-of-three Super Regional series that begins Friday afternoon (1 p.m., ESPN2) as all that remains for competitive play at Marita Hynes Field.

Discussing the Sooners’ future home earlier this month inside the same team meeting room, Gasso pointed to the water-leak stained ceilings and described Marita Hynes Field as a “blue-collar stadium”; on Wednesday, she estimated that OU’s current facility doesn’t rank among the four best in the Big 12.

Yet as the Sooners inch toward a new home 25 years after leaving city-owned Reaves Park for the stadium on South Jenkins Avenue, Marita Hynes Field maintains a legacy, at least to the most accomplished coach in program history.

“This is home,” Gasso said. “It’ll always be home.”

Once a Taj Mahal, Marita Hynes Field now stands as a storied, if dated, monument to what the Sooners have achieved in the last quarter century.

When the facility opened in 1998, OU had only reached the first three of its 28 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances under Gasso’s leadership. The program had claimed just one of the eight Big 12 Conference Tournament titles the Sooners hold today. And OU was still two years away from its first Women’s College World Series appearance and the first of six national championships since 2000.

Marita Hynes Field is where the Sooners began winning more than any program in the nation in the 21st century and where a budding softball fanbase blossomed, then boomed.

By May of 2019, OU would set a home attendance record of 2,076 during a Bedlam visit from Oklahoma State.

“You did see that we were starting to outgrow this (facility),” Gasso said. “I think once we won the national championship in 2000 that everything started to change, fan-wise. We’ve been living in it since then. It’s been now 23 years — every year the fan base grows and grows.”

And while the Sooners collected conference titles, national titles and other hardware, Marita Hynes Field became a fortress. OU enters the weekend with an .872 winning percentage all-time inside the stadium.

The program’s last loss on home turf? A February 29, 2020, defeat to North Texas just before Covid-19 cut the spring season shirt. Before that? A 4-3 loss to Baylor on April 23, 2017.

“I just remember coaches who have been here that have lost to us in a regional or super regional have said out loud, ‘That's the hardest place to play.’” Gasso said. “It's very hard to play in that stadium and feel like you can gain momentum.”

What the future holds for Marita Hynes Field is unknown. In a year's time, the Sooners will be onto bigger and better. In keeping with the basketball metaphor, Gasso compares this next jump to "going from a gymnasium to a castle."

With Clemson arriving for the Sooners' 13th straight Super Regional appearance, as few as two games may be left for Marita Hynes Field. And, to be sure, few will be wearing the emotions of that reality more this weekend than Gasso.

"I hope Marita Hynes Field stays here a little longer," she said. "I don’t know what’s going to become of this space but I think I feel it more than anybody."