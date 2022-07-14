‘It’s an incredibly important game’: Venables responds to Gundy’s comments on Bedlam future

ARLINGTON, Texas — One day after Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy poured cold water on Bedlam’s future after Oklahoma leaves the Big 12 for the SEC sometime between now and 2025, Sooners coach Brent Venables was asked to weigh on the 118-year-old rivalry and its post-realignment destiny on Day 2 of Big 12 Football Media Days Thursday morning.

Venables’ response, like Gundy’s Wednesday afternoon, lent credence to the value of the annual rivalry game between the Sooners and Cowboys. It also offered a similar lack of assurance in Bedlam’s future once the Sooners make their impending exit.

“I’m not going to talk about the move,” Venables told reporters following his podium session at AT&T Stadium, “I am focused on winning the state. And it’s an incredibly important game.

“There’s a long history and tradition. Over 100 years of playing Bedlam. And regardless of however the scores have been or the success of one place or another, it’s important. And from a foundational standpoint, you’ve got to have some hate in the heart for your rival. I got great respect for Mike (Gundy) and the success and the program. Their coaches. Their players. They’ve obviously done a lot of things really well.”

Venables spoke less than 24 hours after Gundy pointed to the “big business” of college football as the root cause of the decline in geographic rivalries and tradition across the sport and suggested Bedlam’s lifespan will run only as long as the Sooners remain in the Big 12.

“Well, the future in Bedlam is a year or two left,” Gundy said from the stage inside AT&T Stadium Wednesday.. “That's the future of Bedlam, based on somebody else's decision.”

Speaking to a smaller group of reporters later: “Bedlam’s history. Bedlam is not gonna be Bedlam after they leave the conference.”

“This is a big business now. And the traditions that we all embraced, and not just football but other traditions that have to do with college athletics, they’re gone now. The people in charge that are paying the bills, that are trying to get out of debt, are more interested in long-term financial security than they are in traditions.”

On the subject of Bedlam’s future in a world where OU resides in the SEC and OSU exists within a new-look Big 12, Venables largely deflected Thursday morning. Instead, he allowed his focus to wander only as far as the Nov. 19 meeting between the two schools later this year, perhaps one of the last between the school for some time, at least.

“When the time comes, that’s a tremendous focus,” Venables said. “But year round in this state it’s important to see many people. It brings a lot of joy and a lot of heartache to a lot of people. And so it’ll be a great focus for us and an exciting one. The last week of the season we’ll meet up again. That’s my thoughts on all of that.”