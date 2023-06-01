NORMAN — From the closing weeks of the regular season to the days immediately following Oklahoma’s Big 12 Championship exit on May 26, Skip Johnson advised his team to take a day-to-day approach.

As the Sooners endured more than a month on the NCAA Tournament bubble, OU’s sixth-year baseball coach wanted his players to worry only about what they could control.

Redshirt senior right-hander Braden Carmichael, however, adopted a slightly different tact as Monday's NCAA Tournament Selection Show approached.

“I was taking it a minute at a time. I was watching every game. I was trying to figure out every scenario just so I could breathe a little bit,” Carmichael told reporters this week. “We were feeling good. But when you sit there forever you start to think about (all the what ifs).”

The waiting game ended when the Sooners secured a spot in the 64-team field Monday morning. One of the “Last Four In” alongside Arizona, Louisiana and Troy, OU finds itself in the NCAA Tournament for the third time since Johnson took charge in 2018.

The Sooners’ narrow inclusion now has OU (31-26) set to kick off its second consecutive postseason appearance in the NCAA Charlottesville Regional Friday night at Virginia’s Davenport Field. Johnson and Co. meet East Carolina at 5 p.m. (ESPN+) following the regional opener between Army and hosts Virginia — the No. 7 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament field — at 11 a.m. to start the double-elimination regional.

Friday’s winners will play at 5 p.m. Saturday; the losing teams from the opening day face off at 11 a.m. Saturday.

With an average RPI ranking of 42 between the four programs, OU has landed in one of the toughest regional sites across the nation. Yet after surviving the razor’s edge of the postseason bubble, the Sooners head to Virginia this weekend with a proverbial new lease on life.

“It’s a new season,” said sophomore outfielder John Spikerman. “And we’re going to take advantage of the opportunity given. Everybody’s on an even playing field now. Playoff baseball is a lot different.”

The OU team that meets East Carolina Friday is the same one that held a record of 19-19 on April 18 following a 19-8 loss at Oklahoma State.

From there — only so different from the Sooners who surged all the way to the Men's College World Series Championship Series in 2022 — OU executed its latest late-spring turnaround.

It began with a weekend sweep at Texas from April 20-22, the initial three of six wins in seven games that shot the Sooners above .500. Another sweep at Gonzaga on the penultimate weekend of the regular season gave OU 10 wins from 13 games and added to a simmering confidence.

The postseason resume took hits in the closing weeks with the Sooners series defeat to OSU in Norman and a 1-2 showing at the conference tournament. But finishing with the No. 40 RPI nationally and playing the 16th toughest schedule in the country, OU had enough to secure the 39th postseason appearance in program history.

“We've been practicing and I think they're really excited," Johnson said. "It’s like a weight lifted off their shoulders."

The Sooners are now one in a field of 64 teams and need only look back a year for a reminder of how far a spot in the NCAA Tournament can go.

Gone now are many of the contributors from OU's 2022 MCWS charge, but the lessons of last spring have stayed with the players who remain.

"We were just grateful to get the opportunity to play again," Spikerman said of OU's run last spring. "I think we learned that if we keep the gas pedal down and keeping grinding, we’ll find ways to give ourselves a shot like this.”

A year after charting a cinderella run to Omaha, the Sooners have themselves in position to pull off something special once again.

