‘It’s a day I’ll never forget’: Sooners QB Dillon Gabriel authors comfortable OU debut

NORMAN — Eight months to the date after a sudden, last minute change of heart altered Dillon Gabriel’s trajectory from UCLA to Oklahoma, the 5-foot-11, lefty quarterback made his debut for the Sooners at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon.

His favorite part of the day ninth-ranked OU (1-0) rolled past UTEP (0-2) as coach Brent Venables made a debut of his own?

“Suiting up in the Sooner uniform,” Gabriel said afterward. “I know it's something that holds a huge responsibility on my end. I'm just super humbled to be able to do so. It's another opportunity. Just stepping back on the field was a great feeling. It’s a day I’ll never forget.”

Gabriel’s official introduction, his first game since transferring from UCF this offseason, held significance for a number of reasons.

For starters, the 26th start of Gabriel’s career marked the first since he suffered the broken collarbone that ended his season last September. It was the first major injury of his career, Gabriel said last month.

On another hand, there were the familiar faces in the crowd. Within the announced crowd of 83,173, Gabriel had a cheering section of 15-20 friends and family members in attendance. The native of Hawaii walked into the stadium wearing a collection of floral leis gifted to him by the visiting contingent.

And then there was the performance itself, a mostly comfortable inaugural appearance under center at OU.

The Miners sacked Gabriel two times on consecutive drives when the Sooners offense sputtered briefly in the second quarter, but the redshirt junior otherwise went unscathed. By the time Gabriel was replaced by backup quarterback Davis Beville in the fourth quarter, he had completed 15 of his 23 passes for 233 yards, including a pair of touchdown connections with Brayden Willis and another score with his feet.

“It was a starting point,” said offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

“For (Dillon), he’s the same guy he is today as he was three years ago. Just proud of his consistency and being who he is.”

The Sooners won the coin toss, elected to receive and opened the opener with a shot downfield. On the first snap of the Venables era in Norman, Gabriel looked deep and fired long to wide receiver Marvin Mims. The pass landed several yards short.

Three plays later, after Gabriel found Drake Stoops for a 16-yard gain and Eric Gray carried for a few yards, he returned to the deep ball and to Mims again. This time Gabriel’s throw was on point. Mims came down with a 42-yard reception.

“Obviously that first play we wanted to get to it, add some pressure and just didn't give him a ball,” Gabriel said. “But I think flushing the next play and playing each play individually is super important. And creating a rhythm and tempo as best as we can.”

“I’ve never been gun shy,” he said later.

Gabriel opened the scoring on the next play, scurrying in from 12 yards out on a read-option. He found Willis in the end zone from six yards out on the next drive, and after walk-on Gavin Freeman’s 46-yard touchdown run — off a pitch from Gabriel — the Sooners had 21 points from their first three possessions.

Following the initial barrage, the Miners strung together a pair of long drives and forced back-to-back OU three-and-outs before Gabriel hit Willis for his second score with 55 seconds remaining in the first half, this one from 28 yards out.

Gabriel's ease was evident from the jump. While other teammates settled into the game speed in the decidedly speedy, up-tempo offense the Sooners now run, Gabriel entered acclimated from his previous years with Lebby at UCF.

“It felt amazing," he said of working with the coordinator again. "I missed it for sure. But it was great. Just getting on the phone and hearing coach Lebby’s voice. Just having some familiarity with the plays we’ve been running."

Before the opening kick or any of his touchdowns or locker room celebration afterward, Gabriel found his moment to take it all in Saturday.

In the tunnel with his teammates pregame, Gabriel stood in the darkness. Then, progressively, as the Sooners ran onto the field, Gabriel ran toward the noise and the light and onto the biggest stage he has ever played on.

“It was just a great feeling and I had a lot of fun,” Gabriel said. “I really will never forget this day for sure.”