NORMAN — On the morning of the final regular season game of a college career that began back in 2017, Oklahoma’s Tanner Groves received a text from his head coach.

At least once more, Porter Moser wanted to let his 6-foot-10 big man know just how grateful he was to Groves, the first player who committed to the Sooners after Moser was hired in April 2021.

Hours later, on the afternoon of the final regular season game of his college career, Groves went through senior day festivities and then erupted for a season-high 23 points, 10 rebounds and a block to charge OU on its way to a 74-60 win over No. 22 TCU inside Lloyd Noble Center Saturday afternoon.

“I love the teammates that I have and I love the coaching staff that I’ve played for,” Groves explained afterward. “I was really emotional, especially at the start. Throughout the game I tried to keep that emotion and channel it the right way. I thought I did a good job of that. That was a really great way to go out.”

Indeed, Groves was everywhere in the Sooners’ joint largest conference win of the season.

He poured in 11 points before halftime when OU (15-16, 5-13 Big 12) sprung out to a 36-12 lead over the Horned Frogs. Groves’ 12 points after halftime left him one short of Sooners career-high 24 points and buoyed OU as it held off a series of faint TCU (20-11, 9-9) comeback attempts. With his 10 rebounds, Groves was at the center of the Sooners’ 40-26 rebounding advantage on the day. Fouled nine times by Horned Frogs defenders, Groves made up 11 of OU’s 23 trips to the foul line.

“I thought Tanner Groves was willing it — he was willing us in the game,” Moser said. “To see him that aggressive. Oh man, I thought he was terrific.”

Alongside Groves, Grant Sherfield poured in 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting, marking the first time the Sooners have gotten 20-plus points from the veteran duo in the same game. Freshman guard Milos Uzan pulled down six rebounds and joined Groves and Sherfield in double figures with 12 points. Jalen Hill (two points) offered a minimal scoring impact and made up for it with 11 rebounds, four assists, a block and steal in OU’s final outing before the Big 12 Tournament commences this coming week.

“The way this team played and believed, it definitely gives us some confidence going into Kansas City,” Moser said.

The Sooners entered Saturday’s regular season finale locked into the 10-seed of the league’s tournament bracket and will face Oklahoma State at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night inside T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

OU heads to the conference championship outside the projected NCAA Tournament field, likely needing an unlikely Big 12 Tournament title to gain its place in the March Madness bracket.

“That’s why (you just) keep believing,” Moser said. “I’ve told you all — until you tell me there’s no path, we’ve gotta keep fighting.”

The Sooners honored five players — Groves, Sherfield, Hill, Jacob Groves and walk-on Jacob Seacat — in a senior day ceremony prior to tip off. But among the scholarship players involved in festivities, all but Tanner Groves still hold remaining eligibility beyond this season.

It’s why Moser reached out to Groves — the forward from Eastern Washington who committed his future to the Sooners 15 days after Moser got to OU in the spring of 2021 — with a message Saturday morning.

“I wanted him to take it all in,” Moser said. “Take it all in, take the atmosphere in, enjoy it. But I also (said) no regrets. ‘Combine some joy with some competitiveness.’ Sometimes he’s been so tight and he wants it so bad. ‘Combine your competitiveness with some joy.’ And I thought he did. He looked like he was having a ton of fun. I don’t think anybody played harder on the floor than Tanner Groves.”

“I told him how much he meant to me,” Moser continued. “I know where we’re going with this (program). He’s the first one that believed and said, ‘I believe in this.’ He’s everything I’m about.”

Message received. Groves’ spirit was there in his celebration after an early and-one and after he blocked Xavier Corks’ shot at the 7:10 mark of the first half.

It was there while he scored seven of OU’s first eight points of the second half, reinforcing the Sooners’ advantage.

And it was there when Moser called a timeout and pulled Groves with 42 seconds remaining, granting him one more opportunity to step off the floor inside Lloyd Noble Center under a wave of ovation from the home crowd.

“Lot of emotions today,” Groves said. “I mean, this feels weird. I’ve doing it for so long. Six years. It’s been a long time compared to some other guys. It just feels so good. It just kind of felt surreal.”

OKLAHOMA 74, TCU 60

TCU;21;39;—;60

Oklahoma;38;36;—;74

TCU (20-11): Cork 1-5 0-0 2, Miller 3-11 0-0 7, O'Bannon 1-6 3-3 5, Baugh 6-13 0-2 13, Miles 7-13 1-2 17, Wells 3-4 0-0 9, Peavy 0-3 0-0 0, Coles 2-5 3-4 7, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 7-11 60.

OKLAHOMA (15-16): Hill 1-3 0-0 2, T.Groves 7-16 8-11 23, Oweh 4-6 1-2 9, Sherfield 7-15 2-3 20, Uzan 4-6 3-4 12, Cortes 0-0 0-0 0, J.Groves 1-3 2-2 5, Godwin 1-1 1-1 3, Moser 0-0 0-0 0, Seacat 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 17-23 74.

3-Point Goals: TCU 7-19 (Wells 3-3, Miles 2-5, Miller 1-2, Baugh 1-3, Peavy 0-1, Coles 0-2, O'Bannon 0-3), Oklahoma 7-20 (Sherfield 4-7, J.Groves 1-3, Uzan 1-3, T.Groves 1-5, Hill 0-2). Rebounds: TCU 24 (Baugh 8), Oklahoma 40 (Hill 11). Assists: TCU 7 (Baugh 3), Oklahoma 13 (Hill 4). Total Fouls: TCU 18, Oklahoma 14. A: 7,711.