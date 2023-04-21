Oklahoma’s 2024 recruiting class drew an important commitment on the eve of Saturday’s spring football game.
Isaiah Autry, a 6-7, 285-pound offensive lineman from Fulton (Miss.) Itawamba Agricultural school, announced his pledge to join the Sooners’ roster. He is the first offensive lineman to join the class.
Autry, considered a four-star prospect by Rivals, chose OU over finalists Alabama, Auburn, Florida State and Ole Miss.
The senior-to-be is a cousin of former Oklahoma great Marcus Dupree.
Autry joins a recruiting class that includes quarterback Michael Hawkins, wide receiver Kelly Daniels and defensive back Jeremiah Newcombe.
Fans got excited in past games seeing quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray for the first time, but should probably dial back expectations for true freshman Jackson Arnold's first showing.