Is there a difference between Lincoln Riley and Jeff Lebby? Let's ask Cale Gundy

NORMAN — Cale Gundy has coached under numerous offensive minds as he enters his 24th season on the Oklahoma football staff.

The wide receivers coach was asked about the different styles of former head coach Lincoln Riley and new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

Gundy, while diplomatic with his answer, did point out that Lebby starts a little more advanced than perhaps Riley did when he began calling plays at OU in 2015.

“Lincoln was a great offensive mind. We all know that. Lincoln was very creative. Probably one of the most creative offensive minds I’ve ever been around,” Gundy said this week. “Lincoln, over time, learned the run game. With his background and his history, it was mainly throwing and passing and getting the ball in space. I think he would tell you he became a better coach when he got here because we ran the ball more.

“Again, Jeff is already polished in those areas. He’s polished in everything. It is, it’s very impressive. Again, it’s something that’s only going to make us all better. Make us better players and better coaches.”

Barnes growing up fast

Freshman running back Jovantae Barnes has impressed his peers as OU’s spring football drills enter the midway point.

The Las Vegas Desert Pines High School graduate began college classes early to get a jump start on his career.

“Jovantae’s doing a great job coming in as a true freshman,” OU senior running back Eric Gray said. “I was an early enrollee , so I know what he’s going through, that transition. But he’s doing a great job of handling it, learning the new offense, learning college-level running, because it’s different from high school. So him learning, I think he’s doing a great job.”

What have been Barnes’ recognized strengths during workouts?

“He’s very strong for his age. Very strong for how young he is. Very strong, runs well. He has a lot of good speed. So I think he’s doing a great job,” Gray said.

Barnes rushed for 567 yards and 11 touchdowns in six games in his senior season. His 2020 campaign was canceled due to COVID. As a sophomore, he ran for 1,022 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Gray, Marcus Major and Barnes are the scholarship running backs on campus this spring. Gavin Sawchuk, a member of the 2022 recruiting class, will arrive in Norman this summer.

From 'M-I-Z' to 'O-U'

Tight end Daniel Parker moved to OU after spending four seasons at Missouri.

While playing for the Tigers, Parker caught 41 passes for 337 yards and four touchdowns, including three scores last season.

Why did he leave Mizzou?

“I just felt like I needed to improve my game. I felt like just being there was just helping me maintain. And it’s not a knock on those guys. I love those guys over there. The program. Coach (Eli) Drinkwitz is a great coach. Love those guys. But personally, I felt like for me to improve my game I needed to be somewhere else,” Parker said.

After Parker hit the portal on Nov. 29 — just 24 hours after Riley departed for USC — he reached out to OU and a familiar face.

“I let coach (Joe Jon) Finley know. He told me, ‘There’s some stuff going on here. I’ll have to get back to you.’ I just prayed and prayed and prayed. And as time went on he called me and he was like, ‘Hey, do you still want to be a Sooner?’ And I’m like, ‘Without a doubt I want to be a Sooner,’” Parker said.

“Coach Finley was my tight end coach my freshman year as Missouri and we had that connection. He knows what I’m about. I know what he’s about. It was just good to get back with him.”

Mayfield excited for spring game

Baker Mayfield’s Heisman Trophy statue will be revealed at halftime of the April 23 spring football game.

On Thursday, Mayfield released a message to OU fans on social media.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate this tremendous honor than alongside my family, teammates and Sooner Nation. It took all of us, so to be back on Owen Field and have this statue unveiled there is incredible. See you at the spring game! #PackThePalace”

Mayfield’s statue will be the sixth to be enshrined at Heisman Park after he earned the award in 2017. Kyler Murray, the 2018 winner of the Heisman, also will have a statue placed in the park in the future.

