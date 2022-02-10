Is Oklahoma still an NCAA Tournament team? Yes, according to one bracketologist

Oklahoma has another chance to make a big step in Saturday’s game at Kansas. It will be a tough task. The Sooners haven’t won in Allen Fieldhouse since 1993.
After the Tech victory, Porter Moser spoke about how big the victory was for his program.
“It’s huge. That’s what I kept on saying. You have to stay positive. It’s literally the most elite schedule, night in and night out, playing in the Big 12. We had Auburn in it. We are playing elite teams. Just stay with it,” Moser said. “Every game is an opportunity. Put this one in the bank and we have to get another one. We needed that. We needed a signature win at this time after losing a handful in a row. I think Texas Tech is one of the best teams in the country, I really do.
“It gives our guys confidence that we can play 40 minutes and win. I thought we had our best game of playing 40 minutes in a long time.”
One source on Oklahoma said to keep Umoja Gibson off the 3-point line and, “if he makes six 2-point shots, you clap because he can make eight 3s if you let him.”
On Wednesday, Gibson tied a career-high with 8 3-pointers against the Red Raiders. He finished with 30 points.
Gibson hit a 3-pointer that stuck on the front of the rim, paused and, somehow, crept over to give OU a 36-35 lead early in the second half. The Sooners would not trail again.
“Man that was crazy. Usually this year, I ain't been getting those lucky rolls and obviously I got that lucky roll. I was happy for myself,” Gibson said. “I was like ‘damn I finally got that lucky bounce, that shooter's touch.’ So to see that one go in, it gave me a confidence boost and it kept my rhythm going.”
Moser was thrilled with Gibson’s work ethic, especially after the shooter missed all six 3-point attempts in last Saturday’s Bedlam loss.
“He came back from Oklahoma State and did what he always does. He got in the gym, got reps up, didn’t panic, went to work. He works on that shot-fake, sidestep 3 all the time, makes that in practice, works on it,” Moser said.
Cortes’ injury status
Bijan Cortes missed Wednesday’s contest and there’s a likely chance he will be out for Saturday’s game at KU due to concussion protocols.
“He is in that five-day concussion protocol. It’s a concussion,” Moser said. “Today, he didn’t have headaches, so that’s good. You can start to get out of your protocol. As of right now, we don’t think there is any chance because I don’t think the five days will be up.”
With Cortes out, Gibson backed up Jordan Goldwire at point guard against Texas Tech.
Number of the day: 70
Oklahoma shot 70% in the second half, making 14 of 20 shots, including 8-of-11 from the 3-point line.
Photos: OU basketball defeats No. 9 Texas Tech
