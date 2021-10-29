Is Lincoln Riley giving Caleb Williams enough credit for his early success?

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams has been showered with praise by the college football world.

Since the true freshman took over the OU offense against Texas, Williams has made dynamic plays against the Longhorns, TCU and Kansas.

One question has seemed to be pestering Sooner Nation — Has Lincoln Riley given enough credit to the player?

This week, Riley was asked if too much is being put that perception. During the recent span, Williams has emerged as the sixth-best player to win the Heisman Trophy according to oddsmakers.

“I just try to call it like I see it. To me, it’s kind of like the flip side of everybody wanting to talk about how bad of a football team we are. I just try to keep a sense of reality and try to just call it like I see it,” Riley said during a Thursday Zoom call with reporters. “Caleb’s done a lot of tremendous things. He’s been fantastic for us in a lot of ways. But I also look at the tape and appreciate a lot of the good that he’s doing. I’m also a realist and know that he’s got a long ways to go.”

Riley said that while Williams has done well, others around him are doing well also. It’s important to not overlook that.