Is Lincoln Riley giving Caleb Williams enough credit for his early success?

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams has been showered with praise by the college football world.
Since the true freshman took over the OU offense against Texas, Williams has made dynamic plays against the Longhorns, TCU and Kansas.
One question has seemed to be pestering Sooner Nation — Has Lincoln Riley given enough credit to the player?
This week, Riley was asked if too much is being put that perception. During the recent span, Williams has emerged as the sixth-best player to win the Heisman Trophy according to oddsmakers.
“I just try to call it like I see it. To me, it’s kind of like the flip side of everybody wanting to talk about how bad of a football team we are. I just try to keep a sense of reality and try to just call it like I see it,” Riley said during a Thursday Zoom call with reporters. “Caleb’s done a lot of tremendous things. He’s been fantastic for us in a lot of ways. But I also look at the tape and appreciate a lot of the good that he’s doing. I’m also a realist and know that he’s got a long ways to go.”
Riley said that while Williams has done well, others around him are doing well also. It’s important to not overlook that.
“Our world that we live in, it’s rarely as good as it seems and rarely as bad as it seems. It’s typically somewhere in the middle,” Riley said. “There’s not really any strategy. I wouldn’t say Spencer (Rattler) or I wouldn’t factor any other player as far as how I would do that. I just think he’s done well and I appreciate that. He’s got to get a lot better and I think we both see that. We just have to try to keep the focus there.”
The No. 4 Sooners will host Texas Tech at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. It will be the ninth consecutive game that Oklahoma has played before receiving a bye week.
It is also the last time that OU will get to play in front of the College Football Playoff committee. The CFP’s first top 25 rankings will be released on Tuesday.
The committee always takes many factors in consideration. It’s unknown what the midseason quarterback change – and how the Sooners appears to be a different team — will impact its initial ranking.
Williams has completed 69.6% of his passes for 787 yards and eight touchdown passes against one interception. His 184.2 efficiency rating would lead the Big 12 if he had enough attempts to qualify.
Williams also has rushed for 285 yards and four touchdowns on only 26 attempts (11.0 yards per carry). He has four of Oklahoma’s seven longest runs this season.
Williams has gotten better each week, Riley said, with improvement needed.
“He's so young and he's doing so many good things, and he also has so much room to grow that it's hard to say that there's not any spot that he doesn't need to grow, but I don't know that there's any spot that he's been just poor on,” Riley said.
“Even areas where he hasn't been great, he hasn't killed us. He hasn't made a lot of big mistakes. All the areas have been ... there are been some areas that have been really good. There has been some areas that have just been OK that need to get better, but he's really limited the big mistakes and I think for a young guy, that's been particularly impressive.”