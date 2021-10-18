Is Caleb Williams a Heisman Trophy candidate? Odds are trending that direction

Williams has been impressive in about eight quarters of football, which equates to two full games.

Since taking over the offense, Williams has been dynamic. He’s completed 34-of-48 passes for 507 yards and six touchdowns without an interception.

On Monday, Williams was named the Big 12 offensive player of the week after accounting for 361 total yards and five touchdowns in OU’s 52-31 victory over TCU. He was named the league’s newcomer of the week after taking over midway through the win over Texas and leading the offense to scores on seven of nine possessions.

Williams set true freshman records for both passing yards (295) and passing touchdowns (four) in his starting debut. He is the first true freshman to start at quarterback since Cale Gundy in the 1990 season.

Williams is bringing a dynamic that’s boosted the OU run game. He is averaging 11.9 yards per rush and has three of his team’s five longest runs this season (66 yards versus Texas, 59 versus West Carolina and 41 against TCU).