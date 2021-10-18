Is Caleb Williams a Heisman Trophy candidate? Odds are trending that direction

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit posed the question to a national television audience during Oklahoma’s win over TCU.
Herbstreit: “Is Caleb Williams, maybe all of the sudden … if he keeps playing like this …”
Chris Fowler (ESPN play-by-play announcer): “Easy Kirk.”
Herbstreit: “Who’s a Heisman (Trophy) candidate?”
It appears that Oklahoma’s new starting quarterback can be considered a strong candidate. According to BetOnline.ag, Williams has now debuted on the list with 12/1 odds to win the Heisman.
That is tied for the fifth-best odds behind Matt Corral (7/4, Ole Miss quarterback), Bryce Young (2/1, Alabama quarterback), CJ Stroud (8/1, Ohio State quarterback) and Bijan Robinson (9/1, Texas running back).Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder shares 12/1 odds with Williams.
Former Oklahoma starter Spencer Rattler was the preseason favorite for the Heisman. Many expected him to follow in the shoes for former Oklahoma winners Baker Mayfield (2017) and Kyler Murray (2018) and runner-up Jalen Hurts (2019).
According to research by The Athletic, a Heisman Trophy winner hasn’t missed multiple games since Notre Dame’s Angelo Bertelli in 1943. He left school early to fight in World War II.
Williams has been impressive in about eight quarters of football, which equates to two full games.
Since taking over the offense, Williams has been dynamic. He’s completed 34-of-48 passes for 507 yards and six touchdowns without an interception.
On Monday, Williams was named the Big 12 offensive player of the week after accounting for 361 total yards and five touchdowns in OU’s 52-31 victory over TCU. He was named the league’s newcomer of the week after taking over midway through the win over Texas and leading the offense to scores on seven of nine possessions.
Williams set true freshman records for both passing yards (295) and passing touchdowns (four) in his starting debut. He is the first true freshman to start at quarterback since Cale Gundy in the 1990 season.
Williams is bringing a dynamic that’s boosted the OU run game. He is averaging 11.9 yards per rush and has three of his team’s five longest runs this season (66 yards versus Texas, 59 versus West Carolina and 41 against TCU).
“(It’s) just his big plays, using his feet. You saw it versus Texas when he took it (66) yards down the field. When you see a quarterback do that … he can run. He just takes pressure off of me knowing that there are two people that can run the ball out of the backfield,” OU running back Kennedy Brooks said.
Brooks has rushed for 370 yards in his last two games, which coincides with Williams’ emergence.
The passing game is also benefitting from Williams’ work as a starter.
Former starter Spencer Rattler has three completions of 40-plus yards. Williams has connected on four of those passes in the past six quarters.
“He’s giving us chances. You’re seeing a lot of 50/50 balls are being thrown out there. He’s letting it fly. We’re really enjoying playing with him. Like I said, we’re ready to ride with whoever is back there,” said OU wide receiver Mike Woods, who had a season-high 59-yard reception against TCU.
The Heisman Trophy ballots will be distributed on Nov. 29. Finalists will be announced on Dec. 6 and the Heisman ceremony will be on Dec. 11.