KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oklahoma’s chase for a first Big 12 Championship title since 2007 (and perhaps the Sooners’ pursuit of a top-16 overall seed in this month’s NCAA Tournament) came to an end with an 82-72 loss to Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals Saturday afternoon.

The Sooners and Cyclones traded blows evenly before halftime and entered the locker room separated by a 43-39 Iowa State lead. But the second half belonged to the Cyclones who shot 42.4% from the field and outscored OU 40-33 after halftime. Lexi Donarski poured in 15 of her 20 points in the second half alongside Ashley Joens who added 10 of her game-high 22 points in the final two quarters.

The 10-point victory sets Iowa State up with a 1 p.m. date against top-seeded Texas in Sunday’s Big 12 Championship game (ESPN2).

Madi Williams paced OU with 19 points on 9-of-16 shooting. She was joined in double figures by Neveah Tot (14 points) and Skylar Vann (13).

The Sooners arrived in Kansas City this week vying for a place among the top-16 seeds and hosting rights for the early rounds of the NCAA Tournament when first round action begins March 17-18.

OU could have penciled itself into a top-16 spot with a win over the Cyclones Saturday afternoon. Instead, the Sooners head home still waiting to learn whether or not they'll open their second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance at Lloyd Noble Center.

The 2023 Women’s NCAA Tournament selection show begins at 7 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.