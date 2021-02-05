Iowa State at Oklahoma: Projected starters

MEN'S BASKETBALL
Iowa State at No. 9 Oklahoma
11 a.m. Saturday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
ESPN2, KTBZ-1430
Iowa State (2-10, 0-7 Big 12)
Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Bolton;6-3;15.4;5.1
G;Harris;5-9;8.1;1.1
G;Walker;6-5;3.0;2.2
G;Coleman-Lands;6-4;12.0;4.3
F;Conditt;6-10;1.8;2.8
Oklahoma (11-4, 6-4)
Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Harkless;6-3;5.8;4.7
G;Gibson;6-2;9.4;2.7
G;Harmon;6-2;13.1;3.2
F;Hill;6-7;4.9;3.4
F;Kuath;6-10;6.7;5.1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Eric Bailey
Sports Writer
I cover the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. I am a Haskell Indian Nations University graduate. Phone: 918-581-8391
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today