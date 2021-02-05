 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa State at Oklahoma: Projected starters

Iowa State at Oklahoma: Projected starters

{{featured_button_text}}
Oklahoma Texas Tech Basketball

Texas Tech's Kevin McCullar (15) steals the ball from Oklahoma's Brady Manek (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. 

 Brad Tollefson, AP

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Iowa State at No. 9 Oklahoma

11 a.m. Saturday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

ESPN2, KTBZ-1430

Iowa State (2-10, 0-7 Big 12)

Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Bolton;6-3;15.4;5.1

G;Harris;5-9;8.1;1.1

G;Walker;6-5;3.0;2.2

G;Coleman-Lands;6-4;12.0;4.3

F;Conditt;6-10;1.8;2.8

Oklahoma (11-4, 6-4)

Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Harkless;6-3;5.8;4.7

G;Gibson;6-2;9.4;2.7

G;Harmon;6-2;13.1;3.2

F;Hill;6-7;4.9;3.4

F;Kuath;6-10;6.7;5.1

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News