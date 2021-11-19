 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa State at No. 13 Oklahoma: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins
0 Comments

Iowa State at No. 13 Oklahoma: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Nov. 16, 2021 video. Sooners head coach says Cyclones are better than their current win-loss record. Video courtesy/Sooner Sports TV

Iowa State at No. 13 Oklahoma

11 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Norman

Need-to-know info

TV: FOX23

Radio: KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430

Online/streaming: TuneIn.com

Records: Iowa State 6-4, 4-3 Big 12; Oklahoma 9-1, 6-1

Last meeting: OU defeated Iowa State 27-21 on Dec. 19, 2021 in Big 12 Championship game

All-time series: OU leads 77-7-2

FOX23 James Aydelott's forecast: Sunny and breezy, kickoff temperature 58°

FOUR DOWNS

1. TOP STORYLINE

Survival November

Forget Championship November. Oklahoma now needs wins to stay in survival mode and advance to the Big 12 Championship game. Iowa State is much better than its 6-4 record would indicate. The Cyclones have a veteran club that has won two of the past five meetings against the Sooners. They won’t be intimidated in Norman, especially after dropping a 42-41 loss in 2019. This will be a tough contest for the Sooners.

2. KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma vs. first-half offensive execution

The Sooners have scored seven or fewer first-half points in four games this season. In Lincoln Riley’s past six seasons, OU had failed to score more than seven points by halftime in three contests. Oklahoma needs to avoid another slow start, especially against an Iowa State team that’s also sputtered in the first half of games this season.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

RB Kennedy Brooks

The Oklahoma run game needs to have success against the Cyclones, which would be highlighted by Brooks. The junior, who is just 76 yards from becoming the 11th OU player from reaching 3,000 career rushing yards, will need his offensive line to be at its best to open lanes for his patient style of running.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY?

From Guerin Emig: Iowa State has the talent and experience to duplicate Baylor's winning effort against the Sooners. That makes it imperative for OU quarterback Caleb Williams to bounce back from his rough day in Waco and make the difference in Norman.

Sooners 29, Cyclones 28

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter rips 'disgusting' LeBron James over Nike connection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert