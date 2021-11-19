Iowa State at No. 13 Oklahoma: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

2. KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma vs. first-half offensive execution

The Sooners have scored seven or fewer first-half points in four games this season. In Lincoln Riley’s past six seasons, OU had failed to score more than seven points by halftime in three contests. Oklahoma needs to avoid another slow start, especially against an Iowa State team that’s also sputtered in the first half of games this season.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

RB Kennedy Brooks

The Oklahoma run game needs to have success against the Cyclones, which would be highlighted by Brooks. The junior, who is just 76 yards from becoming the 11th OU player from reaching 3,000 career rushing yards, will need his offensive line to be at its best to open lanes for his patient style of running.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY?

From Guerin Emig: Iowa State has the talent and experience to duplicate Baylor's winning effort against the Sooners. That makes it imperative for OU quarterback Caleb Williams to bounce back from his rough day in Waco and make the difference in Norman.

Sooners 29, Cyclones 28

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.