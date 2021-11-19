Iowa State at No. 13 Oklahoma: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

Iowa State at No. 13 Oklahoma
11 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Norman
Need-to-know info
TV: FOX23
Radio: KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430
Online/streaming: TuneIn.com
Records: Iowa State 6-4, 4-3 Big 12; Oklahoma 9-1, 6-1
Last meeting: OU defeated Iowa State 27-21 on Dec. 19, 2021 in Big 12 Championship game
All-time series: OU leads 77-7-2
FOX23 James Aydelott's forecast: Sunny and breezy, kickoff temperature 58°
FOUR DOWNS
1. TOP STORYLINE
Survival November
Forget Championship November. Oklahoma now needs wins to stay in survival mode and advance to the Big 12 Championship game. Iowa State is much better than its 6-4 record would indicate. The Cyclones have a veteran club that has won two of the past five meetings against the Sooners. They won’t be intimidated in Norman, especially after dropping a 42-41 loss in 2019. This will be a tough contest for the Sooners.
2. KEY MATCHUP
Oklahoma vs. first-half offensive execution
The Sooners have scored seven or fewer first-half points in four games this season. In Lincoln Riley’s past six seasons, OU had failed to score more than seven points by halftime in three contests. Oklahoma needs to avoid another slow start, especially against an Iowa State team that’s also sputtered in the first half of games this season.
3. PLAYER TO WATCH
RB Kennedy Brooks
The Oklahoma run game needs to have success against the Cyclones, which would be highlighted by Brooks. The junior, who is just 76 yards from becoming the 11th OU player from reaching 3,000 career rushing yards, will need his offensive line to be at its best to open lanes for his patient style of running.
4. WHO WINS AND WHY?
From Guerin Emig: Iowa State has the talent and experience to duplicate Baylor's winning effort against the Sooners. That makes it imperative for OU quarterback Caleb Williams to bounce back from his rough day in Waco and make the difference in Norman.
Sooners 29, Cyclones 28