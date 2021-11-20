Iowa State at No. 13 Oklahoma: Sooners survive late Cyclones push to keep College Football Playoff hopes alive

NORMAN — Oklahoma rode its defense and running back Kennedy Brooks to a 28-21 victory over Iowa State on Saturday. The 13th-ranked Sooners had to because that was all that was available.

OU quarterback Caleb Williams’ funk continued. The freshman rushed for 67 yards, but 74 yards came on a touchdown run on the Sooners’ second offensive snap. He only threw for 87 yards and 8 for 18 with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Mario Williams in the third quarter.

The Sooners (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) sacked a duo of Iowa State quarterbacks seven times, picked off two passes and chipped in a score when defensive tackle Jalen Redmond returned a fumble 59 yards for a touchdown in the waining seconds of the first half.

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 281 yards and was 30 for 41. But he was under constant harassment. He was out of the game for most of the third quarter after taking a hit to the head by OU safety Delarrin Turner-Yell.