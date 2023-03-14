In Madi Williams, Ana Llanusa and Taylor Robertson, Oklahoma possess one of the most potent and experienced offensive trios within the 68-team field of the 2023 NCAA Tournament that begins later this week.

Last month, Texas coach Vic Schaefer evoked a pair of New York Yankees legends to explain their collective firepower. “It’s like playing Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle,” he said of Williams and Robertson before heaping praise upon Llanusa’s game. More recently, after bouncing the Sooners from the Big 12 Tournament Saturday, Iowa State’s Bill Fennelly expressed gratitude that his Cyclones (likely) wouldn’t have to guard the OU trio ever again.

This week, Sooners coach Jennie Baranczyk described the luxury of stepping into a tournament setting with a three-pronged attack of Williams, Robertson and Llanusa this way:

“It’s always nice to have more — then you don’t carry as much of a burden,” OU’s second-year coach said. “I think what amazes me with those three especially is they’re willing to share the basketball, as well. It’s not just about their scoring. It’s about their creation offensively.”

How effectively Williams, Robertson and Llanusa can power the nation’s second-highest scoring offense will play a large part in dictating the length of the fifth-seeded Sooners’ latest NCAA Tournament trip, which begins Saturday against No. 12-seed Portland at 8 p.m. inside UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion.

That’s why the health of that trio remains critical for OU with postseason play marches along. As the Sooners head west, questions about injury linger for Williams and Llanusa.

Williams, who enters the tournament at 145 career games played, remains hampered by the left leg injury she suffered in OU’s regular season finale on March 4.

The fifth-year guard did not practice in the lead up to the Big 12 Tournament but started each of the Sooners two games, seemingly gaining comfort as she went along. After contributing six points and four assists in 24 minutes against TCU last Friday, Williams erupted to tally 19 points, 5 assists, three rebounds and a pair of blocks in Saturday’s semifinal defeat to Iowa State.

Baranczyk noted Williams’ progress from Game 1 to Game 2 but said the star guard’s status is “probably similar to where she was,” at the Big 12 Tournament as the Sooners prepare for the 23-8 Portland Pilots.

“She's gonna give it whatever she has,” Baranczyk said. “Is she 100%? I don't know if she actually could be. But her mind is, so maybe.”

Baranczyk also acknowledged that Llanusa was “hindered” in Saturday’s 10-point defeat to the Cyclones by the ankle injury she suffered during warmups. Llanusa was helped to the locker room by training staff prior to tip off before returning to play 26 minutes.

Llanusa did not practice Monday.

“She's trying to rest,” Baranczyk said. “She's trying to keep it active. She's doing everything that she's supposed to do.”

“Will she be 100%? I don't know,” she continued. “But again, it's the same as Madi. She's mentally going to be there. And that's what we need.”

Williams and Llanusa each proved their ability to play through injury at the conference tournament. With that duo on the court again Saturday, the Sooners will enter the NCAA Tournament with 38.7 points per game between three starters in Williams, Llanusa and Robertson.

Within the productivity — and health — of that OU trio likely lies the keys to the Sooners aspirations as they enter a second NCAA Tournament in as many years under Baranczyk’s leadership.

“I feel like they can really play off each other really well and that’s when it gets really hard to defend,” Baranczyk said. “Because they can read for each other. They can screen for each other. But they’re willing to make that pass. They’re willing to be able to put the ball in the hole. They’re willing to defend for each other.

“So I love how different they are. Because you can have three but they’re the same. I think the versatility that the three of them bring makes it even more unique.”