Injuries force Sooners to test secondary depth

NORMAN — After Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley faced a third question about the Sooners’ secondary depth on Tuesday, he paused before he chuckled to himself.

“Gosh, this is a little different tone in here than it was after West Virginia when all you guys were wondering how we were gonna score a point,” Riley said. “It’s just some of the ebbs and flows of it.”

The third-ranked Sooners (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) faced rockier waters than most teams that pass the season’s midway point unblemished. Most teams that do have a least a few contests where everything clicks.

OU still hasn’t checked that off the list. It rode its defense in September. But with the calendar nearing November, that defense is struggling.

In last Saturday’s 52-31 victory over TCU, OU was outgained for the first time this season. Going back to the thrilling victory over Texas, the Sooners have allowed seven touchdowns on plays longer than 20 yards. That number includes three touchdown grabs by TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston, who racked up 185 receiving yards against the Sooners.