Injuries force Sooners to test secondary depth

NORMAN — After Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley faced a third question about the Sooners’ secondary depth on Tuesday, he paused before he chuckled to himself.
“Gosh, this is a little different tone in here than it was after West Virginia when all you guys were wondering how we were gonna score a point,” Riley said. “It’s just some of the ebbs and flows of it.”
The third-ranked Sooners (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) faced rockier waters than most teams that pass the season’s midway point unblemished. Most teams that do have a least a few contests where everything clicks.
OU still hasn’t checked that off the list. It rode its defense in September. But with the calendar nearing November, that defense is struggling.
In last Saturday’s 52-31 victory over TCU, OU was outgained for the first time this season. Going back to the thrilling victory over Texas, the Sooners have allowed seven touchdowns on plays longer than 20 yards. That number includes three touchdown grabs by TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston, who racked up 185 receiving yards against the Sooners.
Riley didn’t make excuses. But he didn’t hide the reality that after losing cornerback D.J. Graham to what appeared to be a head injury last Saturday, OU was without three of its top cornerbacks. Woodi Washington and Jeremiah Criddell were already out due to injuries. The cupboard was bare enough that freshman Billy Bowman was used as cornerback against the Horned Frogs instead of his usual nickel spot. Starting safety Delarrin Turner-Yell also watched the TCU game from the sideline due to injury.
“We’ve been hit hard there. We just have,” Riley said.
Riley did say there are some long-term benefits. Sophomore safety Key Lawrence’s play has improved as of late. He had seven tackles against the Horned Frogs in place of Turner-Yell.
“When you have some guys out, yeah you wish you had them, but at the same time somebody’s going to step in and take those reps and get better,” Riley said. “We’re seeing a little bit of both. I think they’ve done pretty well especially considering those guys that are playing right now are also involved in our special teams. We hope to supplement them as we go on, but they’ve done a pretty nice job with all these reps being thrown on them.”
Injury update
Riley seemed optimistic the depth chart could change as OU prepares to face Kansas on Saturday. Some injured players could return for the trip to Lawrence, Kansas.
Riley didn’t name specific players, but besides the secondary injuries, OU has been without defensive tackle Jalen Redmond for the past four weeks.
Speech prep
Riley patted junior wide receiver Jadon Haselwood on the back for more than his three-touchdown performance against TCU. He was one of the players selected for the Friday night speech before each game.
Haselwood’s turn went over well. But he admitted on Monday that being picked to address the team means doing it off the cuff.
“That's what makes it more genuine,” Haselwood said. “I mean, you don't want to have someone that just plans on saying something to the team, they could just make up anything, so I kind of like being randomly called and because it's really coming from the heart … A lot of those meetings are more so brotherhood. So whenever somebody says something, it's meaningful.”
What to watch
Andrew Raym has solidified himself as OU’s center of the present and future. The TCU game marked the former Broken Arrow standout’s fourth straight start.
One thing he has learned this season is how to study when it comes to game preparation.
"I meet with Coach B (offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh), and he has taught me the majority of what I need to look for and how to study the film,” Raym said. “Us (the offensive linemen) get together all the time and teach each other all the time. Show things that I see that they might not see and that they see that I might not see."